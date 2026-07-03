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Giancarlo Esposito Recites the Shahada Inside Saudi Mosque During ‘7 Dogs’ Production
How time on the set of ‘7 Dogs’ led the ‘Breaking Bad’ actor to join a prayer at a mosque in Saudi Arabia.
Giancarlo Esposito Recalls Plan to Hire Hitman to Kill Him So His Family Could Collect Insurance: ‘Desperate’
After going bankrupt in the '90s, the 'MaXXXine' actor nearly hired someone to take his life to ensure the financial security of his family.
Giancarlo Esposito Recreates Iconic Scuffed Jordan 4 Scene From Spike Lee’s 'Do the Right Thing'
In a clip posted to Instagram, Esposito "reprised" his role as Buggin Out from the 1989 Spike Lee-directed classic.
Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, and Shia LaBeouf Fight for the Future in Francis Ford Coppola’s 'Megalopolis' Teaser
According to writer and director Francis Ford Coppola, the long-in-the-works film is the "best work" of his career.
Giancarlo Esposito Reveals Near-Bankruptcy Made Him Consider Plotting His Own Murder Prior to 'Breaking Bad'
One year after this low point in his life, the actor landed the role of Gus Fring in 'Breaking Bad.'
Giancarlo Esposito Recalls Madonna Calling Him Late at Night: 'Yeah, She Hollered'
“I had given her my number, and I remember I got a phone call really late at night. And I was like, ‘Uh, who is this?’"
Giancarlo Esposito Really Wants to Play Professor X in the Next X-Men Movie
Giancarlo Esposito really wants to play Professor X in the next X-Men movie, which he made really clear during a recent appearance on ‘The Tonight Show.‘
Giancarlo Esposito Confirms He's Met With Marvel Studios, Says He Wants to Play Professor X
The actor shared the news during TJH's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con: 'I have not worked for Marvel yet. I’ve been in a room with them and talked with them.'
Giancarlo Esposito on Future Gus Fring Stories: 'Vince Gilligan Said to Me It Is Not Over Until It’s Over'
With just six episodes remaining in the final season of AMC’s 'Better Caul Saul,' Giancarlo Esposito teased a possible spin-off centered around his character.
Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Giancarlo Esposito, and Many More Recreate Hilarious Argument From Nextdoor App
Donald Glover, Giancarlo Esposito, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sam Richardson, Jason Segel, and many more link for the hilarious new 'Kimmel' segment "Nextdoor Theatre."
‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Premiere Scene Released Showing Tense Moment Between Mike and Gus
With the beginning of the end for 'Better Call Saul' now just days away, fans were given a nearly two-minute look at a tension-filled Mike and Gus meeting.
Giancarlo Esposito Says He'd Consider Doing 'Breaking Bad' Spin-Off Show About Gus Fring’s Origin Story
While 'Breaking Bad' did explore Fring’s origin story to some degree, Esposito thinks there’s potential for a deeper dive into what makes the drug lord tick.
Trailer for Final Season of 'Better Call Saul' Arrives
AMC released the trailer for Season 6 of its 'Breaking Bad' prequel series 'Better Call Saul,' which is scheduled to premiere in two parts starting April 18.
'Better Call Saul' Co-Creator Says Final Season Will Put 'Breaking Bad' Story in a 'Very Different Light'
Co-creator and co-showrunner Peter Gould gives fans an update on how the writing sessions for the sixth and final season of the AMC hit are going.
Giancarlo Esposito Is a Dictator in New 'Far Cry 6' Trailer
The 'Breaking Bad' star voices a dictator by the name of Antón Castillo. Per Esposito, the performance should make viewers question themselves.
Giancarlo Esposito Talks Revisiting and Saying Goodbye to His 'Breaking Bad' Character Gus Fring
On the latest episode of Complex's Watch Less, actor Gianrcarlo Esposito spoke about what it was like to revisit his iconic 'Breaking Bad' character Gus Fring.
Giancarlo Esposito on #BlackLivesMatter, Letting Gus Fring Go | Watch Less Ep. 36
'Better Call Saul' star Giancarlo Esposito talks the end of Gus Fring (again), the #BlackLivesMatter movement, and living with Laurence Fishburne.
Here's the Trailer for Disney+'s 'The Mandalorian'
An untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor was also confirmed.