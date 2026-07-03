Giancarlo Esposito

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Giancarlo Esposito Recites the Shahada While Filming in Saudi Arabia
Pop Culture

Giancarlo Esposito Recites the Shahada Inside Saudi Mosque During ‘7 Dogs’ Production

How time on the set of ‘7 Dogs’ led the ‘Breaking Bad’ actor to join a prayer at a mosque in Saudi Arabia.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Actor Giancarlo Esposito speaks onstage during 2024 Dragon Con at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on August 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Giancarlo Esposito Recalls Plan to Hire Hitman to Kill Him So His Family Could Collect Insurance: ‘Desperate’

After going bankrupt in the '90s, the 'MaXXXine' actor nearly hired someone to take his life to ensure the financial security of his family.

Jaelani Turner-Williams667 days ago
Several people interact outside; one man wears sunglasses and a dark jacket. Close-up of a stylish sneaker with colorful details on the right
Pop Culture

Giancarlo Esposito Recreates Iconic Scuffed Jordan 4 Scene From Spike Lee’s 'Do the Right Thing'

In a clip posted to Instagram, Esposito "reprised" his role as Buggin Out from the 1989 Spike Lee-directed classic.

Jaelani Turner-Williams786 days ago
Close-up of a person's eyes with one side lit in blue and the other in red, suggesting contrast
Pop Culture

Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, and Shia LaBeouf Fight for the Future in Francis Ford Coppola’s 'Megalopolis' Teaser

According to writer and director Francis Ford Coppola, the long-in-the-works film is the "best work" of his career.

Trace William Cowen794 days ago
Giancarlo Esposito wearing a black suit and hat at an event with a logo backdrop
Pop Culture

Giancarlo Esposito Reveals Near-Bankruptcy Made Him Consider Plotting His Own Murder Prior to 'Breaking Bad'

One year after this low point in his life, the actor landed the role of Gus Fring in 'Breaking Bad.'

Jose Martinez819 days ago
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Pop Culture

Giancarlo Esposito Recalls Madonna Calling Him Late at Night: 'Yeah, She Hollered'

“I had given her my number, and I remember I got a phone call really late at night. And I was like, ‘Uh, who is this?’"

Jaelani Turner-Williams835 days ago
Giancarlo Esposito Professor X
Pop Culture

Giancarlo Esposito Really Wants to Play Professor X in the Next X-Men Movie

Giancarlo Esposito really wants to play Professor X in the next X-Men movie, which he made really clear during a recent appearance on ‘The Tonight Show.‘

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1281 days ago
Giancarlo Esposito attends the panel for “The Mandalorian” series
Pop Culture

Giancarlo Esposito Confirms He's Met With Marvel Studios, Says He Wants to Play Professor X

The actor shared the news during TJH's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con: 'I have not worked for Marvel yet. I’ve been in a room with them and talked with them.'

Joshua Espinoza1440 days ago
Giancarlo Esposito appears on 'The Late Show With James Corden'
Pop Culture

Giancarlo Esposito on Future Gus Fring Stories: 'Vince Gilligan Said to Me It Is Not Over Until It’s Over'

With just six episodes remaining in the final season of AMC’s 'Better Caul Saul,' Giancarlo Esposito teased a possible spin-off centered around his character.

Brad Callas1486 days ago
Donald Glover is pictured in a sketch from a Jimmy Kimmel episode
Pop Culture

Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Giancarlo Esposito, and Many More Recreate Hilarious Argument From Nextdoor App

Donald Glover, Giancarlo Esposito, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sam Richardson, Jason Segel, and many more link for the hilarious new 'Kimmel' segment "Nextdoor Theatre."

Trace William Cowen1519 days ago
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A still from an early look at the new Better Call Saul season is shown
Pop Culture

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Premiere Scene Released Showing Tense Moment Between Mike and Gus

With the beginning of the end for 'Better Call Saul' now just days away, fans were given a nearly two-minute look at a tension-filled Mike and Gus meeting.

Trace William Cowen1554 days ago
Giancarlo Esposito at Paley Fest in Los Angeles
Pop Culture

Giancarlo Esposito Says He'd Consider Doing 'Breaking Bad' Spin-Off Show About Gus Fring’s Origin Story

While 'Breaking Bad' did explore Fring’s origin story to some degree, Esposito thinks there’s potential for a deeper dive into what makes the drug lord tick.

Brad Callas1557 days ago
Better Call Saul is returning and here's the trailer
Pop Culture

Trailer for Final Season of 'Better Call Saul' Arrives

AMC released the trailer for Season 6 of its 'Breaking Bad' prequel series 'Better Call Saul,' which is scheduled to premiere in two parts starting April 18.

Joe Price1589 days ago
bcs
Pop Culture

'Better Call Saul' Co-Creator Says Final Season Will Put 'Breaking Bad' Story in a 'Very Different Light'

Co-creator and co-showrunner Peter Gould gives fans an update on how the writing sessions for the sixth and final season of the AMC hit are going.

Trace William Cowen2158 days ago
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Pop Culture

Giancarlo Esposito Is a Dictator in New 'Far Cry 6' Trailer

The 'Breaking Bad' star voices a dictator by the name of Antón Castillo. Per Esposito, the performance should make viewers question themselves.

Trace William Cowen2195 days ago
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Giancarlo Esposito
Pop Culture

Giancarlo Esposito Talks Revisiting and Saying Goodbye to His 'Breaking Bad' Character Gus Fring

On the latest episode of Complex's Watch Less, actor Gianrcarlo Esposito spoke about what it was like to revisit his iconic 'Breaking Bad' character Gus Fring.

Joe Price2206 days ago
complex watch less
Pop Culture

Giancarlo Esposito on #BlackLivesMatter, Letting Gus Fring Go | Watch Less Ep. 36

'Better Call Saul' star Giancarlo Esposito talks the end of Gus Fring (again), the #BlackLivesMatter movement, and living with Laurence Fishburne.

Complex2207 days ago
mandalorian disney trailer
Pop Culture

Here's the Trailer for Disney+'s 'The Mandalorian'

An untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor was also confirmed.

Abel Shifferaw2519 days ago

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