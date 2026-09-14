Mahershala Ali Says Ka's 'Honor Killed the Samurai' Album Shaped His New Hitman Role

When asked what would be on the playlist for his character Latif, a single father and hitman, Ali pointed to one 2016 album in particular.

On Saturday, the 52-year-old Oscar winner spoke with CTV’s etalk on the red carpet of the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival ahead of the premiere of Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother .

“I listened to a lot of this album called Honor Killed the Samurai which is by an artist named Ka, and it just felt like it just was the right vibe and tone for this guy: intentional, methodical, somewhat a slower pace and vibe,” Ali answered. “But it has certain energy to it that's very special. So I listen to that album quite a bit.”

In the Bassam Tariq film, Ali plays Latif, a devoutly religious Muslim hitman who keeps to a strict no-guns code while trying to protect his three children in Houston after the death of his wife.

The late rapper (born Kaseem Ryan) built Honor Killed the Samurai around samples pulled from samurai films, and the subject matter is steeped in the same ideas.

“Ka treats the New York street toughs in his rhymes like samurai warriors trying to adhere to a system of honor,” one critic wrote.

The Brownsville rapper produced all 10 tracks himself and released it through his own Iron Works Records in August 2016. He passed away in 2024 at age 52.