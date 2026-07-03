John Cho

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Pop Culture

'The Grudge' Returns With New Trailer for Horror Franchise’s 2020 Revival

January is the perfect time for a new 'Grudge' movie.

Trace William Cowen2455 days ago
John Cho
Pop Culture

John Cho Injured on 'Cowboy Bebop' Set; Netflix Suspends Production for 7 to 9 Months

The actor reportedly sustained a knee injury that requires surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

Joshua Espinoza2464 days ago
john cho
Pop Culture

John Cho Will Lead Netflix's Live-Action 'Cowboy Bebop' Remake

John Cho is set to star as bounty hunter Spike Spiegel.

Alex Galbraith2662 days ago
Danny Leiner, John Cho, Kal Penn on set
Pop Culture

‘Harold & Kumar’ and 'Dude, Where's My Car?' Director Danny Leiner Dies at 57

Filmmaker and director Danny Leiner, largely known for directing Dude, Where’s My Car? and Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, has passed away.

tara mahadevan2827 days ago

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