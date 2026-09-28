Mahershala Ali Raids the Criterion Closet for 'Hoop Dreams' and 'Ghost Dog'

Mahershala Ali is the latest to raid the Criterion Closet and made out with four iconic films.

On Monday (Sept. 28), the two-time Academy Award winner named legendary titles including 1994 sports documentary Hoop Dreams, 1999 film Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai and 1922 silent documentary Nanook of the North.

While discussing Hoop Dreams, Ali referenced his history as a college basketball player, calling the film “an honest portrait” of trying to become a professional athlete.