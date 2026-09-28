Mahershala Ali Raids the Criterion Closet for 'Hoop Dreams' and 'Ghost Dog'

Key Takeaways
- ‘Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother’ star Mahershala Ali visited the Criterion Closet and picked out Hoop Dreams, and Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai among other titles.
- The two-time Academy Award winner previously named Criterion pick Nanook of the North as one of his favorite films in a Letterboxd interview.
- Ali stars in new action drama Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, directed by Bassam Tariq.
Mahershala Ali is the latest to raid the Criterion Closet and made out with four iconic films.
On Monday (Sept. 28), the two-time Academy Award winner named legendary titles including 1994 sports documentary Hoop Dreams, 1999 film Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai and 1922 silent documentary Nanook of the North.
While discussing Hoop Dreams, Ali referenced his history as a college basketball player, calling the film “an honest portrait” of trying to become a professional athlete.
Ali stars in new action-drama film Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, directed by Bassam Tariq.