10 Movies We Can't Wait To See At TIFF 2026

Every September, Toronto temporarily becomes the centre of the cinematic universe as the Toronto International Film Festival brings together Oscar hopefuls, major Hollywood premieres, international discoveries and the occasional movie nobody can stop talking about once the credits roll. TIFF has long been one of the most important launching pads for awards season, but part of the fun has always been trying to figure out which films will emerge from the festival as the ones we'll still be talking about months later.

There are plenty of contenders in 2026. This year's lineup includes new films from Siân Heder, Peter Farrelly, Andrew Haigh, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Jesse Eisenberg, alongside performances from Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Mahershala Ali, Julianne Moore, Paul Giamatti, Taron Egerton and more. The movies themselves range from intimate family dramas and unconventional comedies to political stories, psychological thrillers and one particularly strange tale about a contract killer suddenly trying to navigate single fatherhood.

With TIFF taking over Toronto beginning September 10, we've narrowed the massive lineup down to 10 films we're especially excited to see. Some are already generating awards-season buzz, others arrive with irresistible premises, and a few simply sound too strange to ignore. Here are the movies we'll be watching at TIFF 2026.