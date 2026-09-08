Matthew Creith
Joined September 2026 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
7 Canadian Movies At TIFF 2026 You Need To Watch
From Jay Baruchel launching a rocket-powered Lincoln across the St. Lawrence to new films about Terry Fox, Gilles Villeneuve and Brian Mulroney, these are the Canadian movies we're watching at TIFF 2026.
Matthew Creith8 days ago
10 Movies We Can't Wait To See At TIFF 2026
From Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz trapped in a billionaire's bunker to Mahershala Ali as a contract killer turned single dad, these are the movies at TIFF 2026 that have our attention.
Matthew Creith9 days ago