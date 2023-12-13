Keke Palmer Goes Deep on Being a 'Parentalized' Child Star, How Son 'Awakened the Little Me Inside'

She continued, "However it caused me a lot of pain because I essentially had to abandon my childhood feelings and desires, becoming like a parentalized child, which is something some of you can probably relate to in your own way. This was something that I have had to continuously work through because I am grateful but often feel like.. I missed “IT”."

Palmer then shared that out of being a "parentalized child," she's been able "to feel what it's like to be a kid again" through taking care of her 10-month-old son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

"Life can be such a tragic comedy because how funny is it.. that now becoming an actual parent, and the responsibility I’ve always carried being more valid now than ever, has in fact given me the chance to feel what it’s like to be a kid again," Palmer explained.

"I get a chance to explore a lot of the things I missed out on with my son," she added. "His freedom is like, the most priceless gift to me. He is already teaching me so much, it’s like he awakened the little me inside that I thought was long gone."



"God never forgets, the irony always gets me," Paslmer concluded.

This perspective has likely gained Palmer a sense of peace after filing for full custody of her son and in addition to filing a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. In court documents, Palmer alleged that Jackson, 29, abused her throughout and even after the duration of their relationship, which lasted from June 2021 to October 2023. Palmer said that the relationship ended “due to the physical and emotional abuse” Jackson imposed on her.

Jackson fired back with his own allegations, sharing a recorded phone call where Palmer's mother, Sharon Palmer, threatened to shoot him. Earlier this month, the exes agreed to attend meditation to sort out their differences, postponing a Dec. 5 court date regarding custody of their son and the restraining order