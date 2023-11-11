Keke Palmer Reportedly Gave Ex Darius Jackson “A Lot of Chances” Before Filing Restraining Order

Keke Palmer has reportedly been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, following allegations of physical abuse.

A source tells People that Palmer, 30, in addition to the restraining order she also received temporary sole physical and legal custody of her 8-month-old son, Leodis, whom she shares with Jackson, 30. The source also added that the Nope actress had reportedly worked “hard to have an amicable split” but took legal action for protection.

“She gave him a lot of chances to do the right thing,” said the source. “Keke tried so hard to have an amicable split and arrangement [custody]. She needed to prioritize her safety and the safety of her baby. She wants the best for Leo. She did not want it to get to this point. But she did what she had to do.”

According to court documents reviewed by People, Palmer detailed instances of alleged physical violence and threats from the 30-year-old fitness instructor.

A Los Angeles County judge granted the temporary restraining order, mandating that Jackson stay at least 100 yards away from Palmer and their child. Per the temporary order, Jackson is not allowed to have visitation with his son.

A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5 to address further actions.