Us magazine reported Thursday that Palmer, 30, requested a restraining order against Jackson, a 30-year-old fitness instructor she began dating in 2021. Court documents reviewed by the outlet allege Jackson abused Palmer multiple times throughout their relationship. She reportedly accused her child's father of trespassing into her home without her consent as well as threatening her before he lunged for her neck, struck her, and stole her phone.

Palmer allegedly said Jackson also had a habit of damaging her personal property, like destroying her diaries and eyeglasses, as well as “throwing [her] car keys to prevent [her] from driving away.” According to Us, Palmer also accused Jackson of physically and verbally abusing her in front of their child.

Palmer reportedly told the court that her relationship with Jackson finally ended more than a month ago “due to the physical and emotional abuse” he inflicted on her.

In recent days, Jackson also posted Instagram photos of Leodis' Men in Black Halloween costume, as well as throwing an August video on his Stories captioned, “Can’t wait til our next adventure buddy 🙏🏽.”

The two went public with their relationship about two years ago and welcomed their first child together back in February. Rumors of a breakup began circulating over the summer when Jackson criticized Palmer for wearing a semi-sheer bodysuit to an Usher concert.

“It's the outfit tho…you a mom,” he decided to publicly opine online.

Jackson swiftly received backlash for his comment, but doubled down on his stance in another message, saying, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase boot cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Palmer never directly addressed the issue, but went on to appear in Usher’s "Boyfriend” music video.