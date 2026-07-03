Hollywood

Hollywood has long been synonymous with the glamour and drama of the American film industry, with its roots deeply embedded in Los Angeles' vibrant cultural scene. This district is where iconic studios like Warner Bros., Universal, and Paramount established the foundation for modern cinema, shaping genres and storytelling techniques that resonate globally. For fans and creators alike, Hollywood represents more than just a location; it’s a living archive of cinematic milestones, from the Golden Age classics to contemporary blockbusters. Its role as the backdrop for legendary premieres and award ceremonies like the Oscars makes it a central hub where film history is both celebrated and continuously rewritten, fueling inspiration across the entertainment landscape.

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The Stokes Twins are featured in an interview with Complex News, both wearing casual outfits and smiling.
Pop Culture

Stokes Twins Explain Why YouTube Creators Are the Next Generation of Hollywood Filmmakers

The Stokes Twins tell Complex News why Hollywood is looking to YouTube for its next generation of filmmakers.

Mark Elibert5 days ago
Diddy
Pop Culture

Diddy Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Man Who Was Child Actor at the Time

A John Doe plaintiff claims Diddy lured him into a conversation under the pretense of giving him career advice before assaulting him.

tara mahadevan38 days ago
Jason Lee Puts Only Two People on His Mount Rushmore of Media—And He's One of Them
Pop Culture

Jason Lee Names His Media Mount Rushmore — And One Pick May Surprise You

On the Hollywood Unlocked carpet, Jason Lee explains why Joe Budden made his media Mount Rushmore despite their differences.

Bernadette Giacomazzo39 days ago
Splt image. Left: Tom Holland in a beige sweater stands against a yellow backdrop. Right: Zendaya in a silver off-shoulder gown poses elegantly outside.
Pop Culture

Tom Holland Says He ‘Couldn’t Imagine’ Navigating His Career Without Zendaya

In a recent interview with Amy Poehler, the 'Spider-Man' star explains how Zendaya is a "lifeline" through Hollywood's pressures.

Alex Ocho44 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 06: Hayden Panettiere attends the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by D
Pop Culture

Hayden Panettiere Recalls Oscar Winning Actor Tricking Her Into Looking at His Testicles

The actress was 19 at the time of the incident.

tara mahadevan59 days ago
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Hayden Panettiere with blonde hair in an updo, wearing a black outfit, stands in front of a backdrop with red and white text.
Pop Culture

Hayden Panettiere Claims She Was Once Lured Onto a Boat With a Naked and ‘Very Famous’ Actor

The 'Nashville' actress says the alleged incident took place when she was 18 years old.

Alex Ocho66 days ago
Nick Pasqual.
Pop Culture

Nick Pasqual Found Guilty of Attempted Murder for 2024 Stabbing of Ex

After the attack, the 'How I Met Your Mother' actor got caught trying to flee to Mexico.

Trey Alston69 days ago
Miley Cyrus is Getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Will Receive Star No. 2,845 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

From Hannah Montana to Hollywood Boulevard, see how Miley Cyrus’ career led to this Walk of Fame honor and who’s showing up to salute her.

Bernadette Giacomazzo70 days ago
MOUSE was shot by a professional Hollywood cast for under $7,000.
Pop Culture

Independent Crime Series MOUSE Completes 14-Episode Series On a Shocking Budget

While Hollywood spends millions chasing the next prestige hit, a group of talented actors just made one for the price of a second-hand car.

Maggie Ekberg71 days ago
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Kith
Style

Kith Reopens Los Angeles Flagship Alongside Restaurant Concept Ronnie's Pronto

The shop has expanded with an apothecary and VIP studio for an immersive experience.

Jaelani Turner-Williams72 days ago
'Michael' has become the highest-grossing music biopic opening in history.
Pop Culture

Who Is John Branca? Everything to Know About Michael Jackson's Lawyer From ‘Michael’

'Michael' has become the highest-grossing music biopic opening in history.

Maggie Ekberg74 days ago
Kevin Hart
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart Recalls Thinking 'Soul Plane' Film Would Be His First Mainstream Hit

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Trey Alston82 days ago
D4vd with curly hair, wearing sunglasses, a patterned blazer, and a necklace, stands outdoors.
Music

D4vd Arrested in Murder of 14-Year-Old Girl Found in His Tesla, Held Without Bail

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Alex Ocho91 days ago
US pop singer Aaron Carter poses at the K17 in Berlin, Germany, 21 January 2015. The 27 year old US singer tries a comeback and starts his small club tour through Germany in Berlin on Wednesday.
Music

Aaron Carter's Mom Launches $85,000 GoFundMe for Walk of Fame Star

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Jaelani Turner-Williams92 days ago
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Shannon Elizabeth with long brown hair waves and smiles at an event, standing against a teal background with logos.
Pop Culture

'American Pie' Star Shannon Elizabeth Launches OnlyFans Page to Take Back Control of Her Career

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Trace William Cowen92 days ago
Zendaya in a black dress at an event; Ryan Coogler in a tuxedo holding an Oscar.
Pop Culture

Zendaya Says She Wants to Work With Ryan Coogler: ‘He Just Makes Beautiful Work'

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Alex Ocho106 days ago
Brandy's Emotional Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Celebrated 'A Little Girl with a Big Dream'
Pop Culture

Brandy Gets Emotional as She Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

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Bernadette Giacomazzo108 days ago

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