Julia Fox on Being Celibate for Over 2 Years: 'This Is a Way That I Can Take Back the Control'

Julia Fox says being celibate for over two years has given her the power to "take back the control" as women’s rights continue to be attacked across the U.S.

During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, Fox, whose delightfully absurd OMG Fashun series with Law Roach premiered earlier this month, was asked to break down the "reasoning" behind her move into celibacy.

"Well, I just think nothing good comes from having sex, including children," Fox said. "No, I’m just kidding. But you know, I think with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and our rights being stripped away from us, this is a way that I can take back the control. It just sucks that it has to be in that way but I just don’t feel comfortable until things change."

As for a potential "end date" for her period of celibacy, Fox doesn't have an answer.

"Honestly, it was like six months, then it was a year, and now I’m like, oh my god, it’s almost two and a half years and it’s still going," she said, adding that giving up sex was difficult "in the beginning" but has ultimately spurred numerous benefits in her personal life.

"I think it’s just like getting over anything," she explained. "Smoking, drugs, whatever it may be. Eventually you just forget and then all that energy you were putting toward sex you can put it toward other things."