Keke Palmer and Ex Darius Jackson Agree to Postpone Court Date to Attend Mediation

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson have asked to postpone their court date regarding domestic violence.
According to a court filing earlier in the week, the former couple requested to have their Dec. 5 court date rescheduled so that they could attend mediation in order to resolve their issues. The court filing stated the move would "allow the parties time to attend mediation. The parties request that the Mediation and Petitioner's DVRO be continued to a mutually agreeable date."
In the recent court filing, Palmer and Jackson also agreed to keep the guidelines of their temporary restraining order intact, stating it "shall remain in full force and effect." In November, Palmer was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order and temporary sole custody of their nine-month-old child, Leodis "Leo" Andrellton, after reports got out that Jackson abused her numerous times throughout their relationship.
In Palmer's original filing last month, the actress alleged that her ex "trespassed into my home" and "threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police."
Since the allegations were made, Jackson has shared several posts on social media of his son, including a Thanksgiving post where he voiced how thankful he was for having his child with Palmer.
The two went public with their relationship about two years ago and welcomed their first child together back in February. Rumors of a breakup began circulating over the summer when Jackson criticized Palmer for wearing a semi-sheer bodysuit to an Usher concert.