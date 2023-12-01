Keke Palmer and Ex Darius Jackson Agree to Postpone Court Date to Attend Mediation

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson have asked to postpone their court date regarding domestic violence.

According to a court filing earlier in the week, the former couple requested to have their Dec. 5 court date rescheduled so that they could attend mediation in order to resolve their issues. The court filing stated the move would "allow the parties time to attend mediation. The parties request that the Mediation and Petitioner's DVRO be continued to a mutually agreeable date."

In the recent court filing, Palmer and Jackson also agreed to keep the guidelines of their temporary restraining order intact, stating it "shall remain in full force and effect." In November, Palmer was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order and temporary sole custody of their nine-month-old child, Leodis "Leo" Andrellton, after reports got out that Jackson abused her numerous times throughout their relationship.