Darius Jackson Reportedly Claims Keke Palmer’s Mother Threatened to Shoot Him

Darius Jackson has reportedly denied the abuse allegations against him from Keke Palmer, as well as claimed that he was threatened by the Nope star’s mother.

According to a report from TMZ on Monday, Jackson has alleged that the most recent incident involving the former couple began as an argument about the child they share together, an infant named Leodis. The report alleges that Jackson showed up to pick up the child at Palmer’s residence; however, the child allegedly wasn’t there at the time.

This spurred an argument, per the report, and eventually lead to Palmer’s mother, Sharon Palmer, getting involved. While on speaker phone, Palmer's mother allegedly threatened to “put a bullet in his head,” followed by, at least as alleged by Jackson, an attempt to take Palmer’s phone.

Jackson further alleges that this is what’s seen in some of the surveillance camera-captured images recently included in court proceedings, although the latest report does not include any word on Jackson addressing images allegedly depicting a separate alleged instance of physical abuse from last year.

In an update to their original piece on Monday, TMZ later cited “a source close to” Palmer about Jackson’s latest reported claims, saying that the actress’ mother made the alleged remarks due to her concerns about her daughter’s wellbeing at the time.

As previously reported, Palmer has been granted a temporary restraining order against Jackson; additionally, she was granted temporary custody of the child. A hearing is slated for next month.

Last week, Palmer's mothe made headlines after sharing a video statement in which she called out “the ridiculous stuff” Darius Jackson’s brother, Sarunas, had been saying on social media.

"He’s disrespectful to women just like his little brother," she said in the video. "He taught his brother how to be abusive. So he don’t get to act like he’s this special guy. No, you’re a fuckboy and you’re a part of the problem."