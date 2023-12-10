Keke Palmer Says Her Life Is 'Unraveling at the Seams' Amid Darius Jackson Drama

“When reality tv makes everyone believe all celebrities lives are just one big marketing strategy and scheme but my life is truly unraveling at the seams and I just wear trauma like a dolce gabana coat because Sharon didn't raise no b****,” reads the caption appearing over the video with Nicki Minaj’s “Seeing Green” playing in the background.

Although the actress seems to have a great sense of humor about her situation, the former couple has been in headlines lately regarding some pretty serious stuff.

Palmer, 30, and then-boyfriend Darius Jackson, 29, welcomed their son Leodis Andrellton in February. Their relationship publicly took a turn for the worst months later.

In July, Jackson caused a stir when he criticized an outfit Palmer wore at one of Usher’s Las Vegas residency concerts. “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom,” he wrote on his X account, referring to her sheer black dress and bodysuit.

Despite what seemed like a cordial reunion for the actress’ birthday in August, Palmer reportedly filed for full custody of their son and simultaneously filed for a restraining order against Jackson, allegedly citing physical and verbal abuse in front of the child. It was also reported that Palmer had given Jackson “a lot of chances” before filing the alleged restraining order.

Earlier this month, Palmer and Jackson allegedly came to an agreement to mutually postpone their domestic violence court date to reportedly attend mediation and resolve their issues.