Nikki Glazer Says Ben Affleck Bombed at Tom Brady Roast Because He ‘Didn’t Prepare,’ Likely Thought It Was ‘Beneath Him’

Ben Affleck didn't exactly win over viewers during Netflix's Tom Brady roast earlier this month, especially not comedian Nikki Glaser.
The comedian was a guest on an episode of podcast KFC Radio last week, where she gave her honest opinion about Affleck bombing the roast, mentioning that the actor-director seemed ill-prepared.
"I was watching from the side, and I haven't watched it again, like, how it looked, because I don’t like to watch people bomb,” Glaser said around the 22-minute mark of the video below. "Even if I heard about it, I'd be like, 'I don't need to see that."
She added, "I know what happened: he didn’t prepare. He’s someone who’s famous enough he probably thinks it’s beneath him to do this. Like, 'I’m just gonna do a favor, it’s not gonna be that big of a deal.' And then you do it, and then you're like, 'Oh, this is way bigger than I thought it was going to be. I’m just kind of phoning it in.'"
Glaser then shared her theory as to what probably happened behind-the-scenes ahead of Affleck's disastrous set. "He probably had a pitch to the writers, probably of like, 'Maybe I do an angle where I’m mad about tweets?' Because that’s his [thing.]"
Mentioning that other comedians who bomb usually move "on to the next" joke, Glaser shared that Affleck's fell flat due to being misaligned with the event.
"There were so many jokes that didn’t get used that could’ve filled up an entire set of his that would’ve been amazing, but either they couldn’t get him on the phone enough to work out something, he didn’t practice enough or he just picked a bad premise and then he had to stick to it the whole time."
Affleck's onstage fail was noticeable to much of the special's 18.6 million viewers, some of whom considered his jokes a "rant."