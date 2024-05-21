Nikki Glazer Says Ben Affleck Bombed at Tom Brady Roast Because He ‘Didn’t Prepare,’ Likely Thought It Was ‘Beneath Him’

Ben Affleck didn't exactly win over viewers during Netflix's Tom Brady roast earlier this month, especially not comedian Nikki Glaser.

The comedian was a guest on an episode of podcast KFC Radio last week, where she gave her honest opinion about Affleck bombing the roast, mentioning that the actor-director seemed ill-prepared.

"I was watching from the side, and I haven't watched it again, like, how it looked, because I don’t like to watch people bomb,” Glaser said around the 22-minute mark of the video below. "Even if I heard about it, I'd be like, 'I don't need to see that."

She added, "I know what happened: he didn’t prepare. He’s someone who’s famous enough he probably thinks it’s beneath him to do this. Like, 'I’m just gonna do a favor, it’s not gonna be that big of a deal.' And then you do it, and then you're like, 'Oh, this is way bigger than I thought it was going to be. I’m just kind of phoning it in.'"