Keke Palmer On Mystery Man Teasing His Bedroom Skills: 'I'd Like to See It'

A mystery man grabbed Keke Palmer’s attention by playfully biting her at an event.

The ‘Burbs’ star discussing dating and flirtation on the Tuesday (Oct. 13) episode of Friends Keep Secrets, and explained to hosts Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco that a man, whom she didn’t specify, once bit her in a teasing manner.

“So, don't judge him for this because everybody was drinking. It was a vibe. He was sweet about it,” Palmer explained around the 17-minute mark of the video below.

After confirming that she knows the man, whom she described as a “handsome guy,” she shared that he bit the back of her head at an event.

“It was very jarring. But once I seen who it was, I was like, ‘Oh, he's being funny. He’s trying to be playful,’” Palmer recalled. He was like, I’m sorry. I'm crazy. I be doing that kind of stuff in the bedroom.’ And I said, ‘I'd like to see it.’”