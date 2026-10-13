Pop Culture

Keke Palmer On Mystery Man Teasing His Bedroom Skills: 'I'd Like to See It'

The actress recalled a "handsome guy" playfully biting her at an event.

Keke Palmer at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night Gala on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

A mystery man grabbed Keke Palmer’s attention by playfully biting her at an event.

The ‘Burbs’ star discussing dating and flirtation on the Tuesday (Oct. 13) episode of Friends Keep Secrets, and explained to hosts Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco that a man, whom she didn’t specify, once bit her in a teasing manner.

“So, don't judge him for this because everybody was drinking. It was a vibe. He was sweet about it,” Palmer explained around the 17-minute mark of the video below.

After confirming that she knows the man, whom she described as a “handsome guy,” she shared that he bit the back of her head at an event.

“It was very jarring. But once I seen who it was, I was like, ‘Oh, he's being funny. He’s trying to be playful,’” Palmer recalled. He was like, I’m sorry. I'm crazy. I be doing that kind of stuff in the bedroom.’ And I said, ‘I'd like to see it.’”

Palmer, who said she was “open” to pursuing more with the man, added that the two ended up on the dance floor together.

“I know him. And I think I have his phone number. But he's got a lot going on. It would have been a fun little ki though,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the entertainer said that if she finds her “match,” she wants to have ten children. Palmer shares a 3-year-old son, Leodis Jackson, with her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, with whom she previously had a legal battle regarding child custody.

In 2023, Palmer alleged that Jackson assaulted her, with at-home surveillance footage showing the exes getting into an altercation. After resolving their differences through private mediation, the former couple amicably co-parent their son. Jackson is now in the Army.

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