We are now a full month into the 2026 NFL season, and the league’s true contenders are beginning to emerge. More clarity is on tap for this week as we enter the sixth week of the season. NFL Week 6 odds are already available to bet on now at Fanatics. The week kicks off with a potential Super Bowl preview as the Seahawks will face the Broncos in Denver. Other intriguing matchups this week include the Panthers at Eagles, the Jets at Patriots, and the Cowboys at Packers. We will take a look at the spreads and totals for those games and every game on the Week 6 schedule below. NFL Week 6 odds

Here is a look at NFL Week 6 point spreads from Fanatics.

Seahawks (-3) at Broncos (+3)

Texans (+2.5) at Jaguars (-2.5)

Bears (-3.5) at Falcons (+3.5)

Ravens (-4.5) at Browns (+4.5)

Titans (+7) at Colts (-7)

Jets (+7) at Patriots (-7)

Saints (+0.5) at Giants (-0.5)

Panthers (-0.5) at Eagles (+0.5)

Steelers (-2.5) at Buccaneers (+2.5)

Cardinals (+12.5) at Rams (-12.5)

Chargers (+8.5) at Chiefs (-8.5)

Bills (-5) at Raiders (+5)

Cowboys (+1.5) at Packers (-1.5)

Commanders (+7.5) at 49ers (-7.5)

Seahawks (-3) at Broncos (+3)

When the schedule was released in May, many pointed to this game as a potential Super Bowl preview. It still could happen, but both the Seahawks and Broncos aren’t exactly looking like championship material at the moment. Seattle has lost two of its last three games, including a physical 32-29 home loss to the 49ers this past Sunday. Denver barely got by the winless Chargers this past Sunday (23-17), and it fell the week prior to the 49ers (24-14). The Broncos are 3-2 against the spread so far this season, while the Seahawks are 1-2-2.

Panthers (-0.5) at Eagles (+0.5)

Things are ugly in Philly this week as the Birds have dropped three straight games. The Panthers, coming off a bye, are slim road favorites in this spot.

The banged-up Eagles could potentially get DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley back from injury for this all-important clash against the Panthers. Carolina is 2-2 against the spread so far this season, while Philadelphia is 1-4 ATS.

Jets (+7) at Patriots (-7)

It took over a full season, but Jets head coach Aaron Glenn finally has his squad playing solid defense. Gang Green is allowing just 19.2 points per game this season, which is good for sixth-best in the NFL.

The Patriots have also played outstanding “D” this season, allowing just 18.8 points per game, which is fourth-best in the league. Mike Vrabel’s bunch is 3-1-1 against the spread so far, while the Jets are also 3-1-1 ATS.

Cowboys (+1.5) at Packers (-1.5)

Matt LaFleur’s seat was hotter than two rats in a wool sock right after that Thursday night home loss to the Falcons in Week 3. Credit to LaFleur and the Packers, though. It looks like they’ve righted the ship.

Green Bay went into Tampa and edged the Bucs, 17-14, in Week 4, and this past Sunday the Packers slammed the rival Bears, 31-7. Dallas, meanwhile, is coming off a horrific 24-16 Thursday night home loss to the Bucs. Green Bay is 2-3 against the spread so far this season, while Dallas is 3-2 ATS.

NFL Week 6 totals

Here is a look at NFL Week 6 totals.