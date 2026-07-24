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Before Benny Blanco was a household name, he was one of pop music's most anonymous geniuses, writing and producing some of the biggest hits of the 2010s.Al Shipley
It’s difficult to describe Dave Burd, Benny Blanco, and Kristin Batalucco’s new show—which has a short attention span mixed with a deep curiosity—and easier to just throw you straight into the deep end of the pool.Nate Rogers
From the new season of 'Dave' to the Ben Affleck-directed 'Air,' here is a complete guide to this week’s best movie and TV releases you need to watch.Karla Rodriguez
Complex caught up with the 'Dave' cast before Season 3, and they shared how leaning on honest, real stories helped them create the most self-aware show on TV.Karla Rodriguez