Lil Dicky

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Lil Wayne performing on stage, wearing sunglasses, a beanie, and a two-tone jacket, holding a microphone.
Music

Lil Wayne Says He 'Can't Look' at Milk While Eating Cereal, Has Unhealthy Diet Despite Personal Chef

"I eat breakfast for dinner a lot," Weezy said in a new episode of the 'Friends Keep Secrets' podcast.

Trace William Cowen8 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 4: Hunter Biden attends a Medal of Freedom ceremony in the East Room of the White House on January 4, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Pop Culture

Hunter Biden Says He Drank a 'Gallon of Vodka a Day' While 'Smoking Crack Every 15 Minutes'

The son of former President Joe Biden said crack "worked really well" and "solved the problem."

Jaelani Turner-Williams17 days ago
Lil Dicky with curly hair and a beard wearing a dark hoodie, sitting in front of a dark background.
Music

Lil Dicky Argues There's 'No Better Rapper' Than Drake, Crowns Him the GOAT

On the latest episode of Complex's 'GOAT Talk,' Dicky also pointed to Ye as a key influence.

Trace William Cowen41 days ago
Three people pose for a photo in two cards labeled "Friends Keep Secrets" with "Benny Blanco" autographed on one.
Music

'Friends Keep Secrets' Podcast Limited Edition GAS Trading Cards: How to Buy

Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky, and Kristin Batalucco are Complex's latest cover stars.

Complex Staff41 days ago
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Their House Is Your House: The Friends Keep Secrets Cover Story feat Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky, Kristin Batalucco.
Pop Culture

Their House Is Your House: The Friends Keep Secrets Cover Story

Lil Dicky, Benny Blanco, and Kristin Batalucco’s new project is many things—an improvisational podcast, a celebrity talk show, a millennial 'Curb Your Enthusiasm.' But more than anything else, they really want it to be your friend.

Nate Rogers41 days ago
Wiz Khalifa in sunglasses, Lil Dicky in a Philadelphia jersey, and Benny Blanco in a black suit, all posing at different events.
Music

Lil Dicky, Benny Blanco, and Wiz Khalifa Debate Wild Masturbation Technique

Lil Dicky’s NSFW confession on a no-hands orgasm sparks confusion as Benny Blanco and Wiz Khalifa weigh in on what’s really normal.

Mark Elibert99 days ago
Wiz Khalifa and Ye
Music

Wiz Khalifa Reflects on 2016 'KK' Twitter Beef with Kanye West

Khalifa slammed Ye when he thought the Chicago rapper was biting from Max B.

tara mahadevan99 days ago
Kevin Gates, wearing sunglasses and a black coat with multiple necklaces, stands in front of a Grammy Awards backdrop.
Music

Kevin Gates Says Porn Led Him to Semen Retention: ‘Masturbation Leads to Depression’

"It’s sexual transmutation; you could put that energy in other places," he told Lil Dicky and Benny Blanco.

Joe Price134 days ago
Selena Gomez sitting on a couch, talking to Benny Blanco with curly hair in a casual setting, with a cozy interior and plants.
Music

Benny Blanco Describes How Selena Gomez Experiences Bipolar Mania

On the second episode of 'Friends Keep Secrets,' Benny Blanco spoke about Selena Gomez's experiences with bipolar mania.

Joe Price146 days ago
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Benny Blanco.
Pop Culture

Benny Blanco Disputes Claims He Has Dirty Feet: 'Are You Kidding?'

The Grammy Award-winning producer went viral earlier this week after he was spotted with extremely dirty feet on an episode of his new show with Lil Dicky.

tara mahadevan152 days ago
Lil Dicky, Kristin Batalucco at Selena Gomez's 2nd Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit at nya studios West on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Music

Lil Dicky Confirms Marriage to 'Love of My Life' Kristin Batalucco

Lil Dicky previously revealed he and Kristin were first connected thanks to a 'Dave' writer.

Trace William Cowen306 days ago
Lil Dicky, wearing a light purple blazer and black turtleneck, stands against a purple background with white text.
Music

Lil Dicky Tells Kai Cenat People Closest to Him ‘Didn’t Believe' in Motivational Speech

Lil Dicky said he's the example of things being "surprisingly possible" in life.

Mark Elibert617 days ago
Man smiling, wearing a yellow plaid jacket and a tan cap, making a peace sign at the Streamy Awards backdrop.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat’s Record-Setting 'Mafiathon 2' Stream: Celebrity Guests

Kai Cenat has already earned a Streamer Awards nomination for the marathon stream, which opened with Lil Uzi vert and Miranda Cosgrove.

Trace William Cowen622 days ago
Man smiling, wearing headset and T-shirt, with sports-themed posters in the background
Sports

Travis Kelce Says He Doesn’t Know How He Got Taylor Swift to Date Him: ‘She Wasn’t Into Sports’

On his podcast, the tight end told his brother Jason and guest Lil Dicky that his high-profile relationship with Swift is "bringing new lives into the football world."

Alex Ocho840 days ago
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donald glover and dave burd are pictured
Pop Culture

Donald Glover on Feeling 'Insulted' by 'Atlanta' and 'Dave' Comparisons: 'Don’t Think They Have a Lot in Common'

To be clear, Glover considers Dicky "a really nice guy." He also had kind words for 'Dave,' which recently wrapped its run on FXX.

Trace William Cowen895 days ago

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