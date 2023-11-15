What’s Happening Between Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson? A Breakdown of the Accusations

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s two-year relationship has been a rocky one. From his body-policing comments to the recent abuse allegations , Jackson is a wanted man on Black Twitter.

However, their relationship did not seem to start badly. Fans celebrated the two when Palmer announced her pregnancy on SNL in 2022 . And throughout the year the two seemed to be in love, welcoming their baby boy , Leodis "Leo" Andrellton, into the world.

It wasn’t until Jackson shared an unsolicited tweet about Palmer’s outfit for Usher’s Las Vegas residency concert that fans online turned against him. “It’s the outfit tho.. You a mom,” he criticized on Twitter. The backlash sent him into retreat, where he temporarily disabled his account.

As the controversy regarding the tweet died down, the two hinted at a reconciliation of their love on several occasions…until now.

In November, it was shockingly reported that Palmer filed for sole custody of their son and a restraining order against Darius for alleged abuse. Social media went into a frenzy after more details surfaced of Jackson’s allegations, including footage from Palmer’s home security of an altercation taking place on their couch and stairs.

From then on, allegations and drama continued to pour in as more information was reported. Here’s everything you need to know about Palmer and Jackson’s dissipating romance and legal dispute.

Jackson reacts to a viral clip of Keke and Usher