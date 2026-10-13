ASAP Rocky Offers Ferg Potential Distribution Deal: 'U Know Where Home Is'

ASAP Rocky wants to extend Ferg a hand on the release of his next album. On Monday (Oct. 12), the ASAP Mob member, who removed “ASAP” from his name last year, announced on Instagram that he completed the follow-up to his 2025 project Flip Phone Shorty. “I just finished my album who wants to distribute it?” read the Harlem rapper’s post. In the comments section was a reply from Rocky, who wrote, “You know where home is [heart emoji] congratulations.”

The comment appears to show that Rocky is open to reconciliation with Ferg, who seemingly distanced himself from the ASAP Mob brand within the last year. While visiting BET’s The Jason Lee Show in August, the Don’t Be Dumb rapper said that he took Ferg’s name change personal, saying that it “hurt” him. "That really was my brother," Rocky said on the show. "This ain't somebody I just met when I got famous." "I'm guessing he always felt like he was in my shadow or like I was big homie. And that's not the case,” Rocky said elsewhere, adding that he had "no bad blood” with Ferg.

In 2025, Ferg appeared on The Touré Show and called ASAP Mob “a thing of the past.”

“We came together as a collective and we loved it and we’ve grown into these different entities,” Ferg said. “But we came together as a collective to do something positive and create opportunities for ourselves and our family and our friends. So we killed it. We did that for 12 years.”