Kai Cenat Says He Almost Got Banned by Twitch for In-Home Fireworks Show: 'We Didn't Know This Whole Time'

Kai Cenat's risky fireworks show during a recent Twitch stream nearly had him removed from the livestreaming platform.

On Wednesday night (July 3), Cenat and YouTuber MrBeast kicked off Independence Day festivities with loads of fireworks in Cenat's home during a stream. The stream ended when Cenat's friend, gamer AMP Davis lit a box, causing the fireworks to be set off, although Davis, Cenat and MrBeast were out of the room before it was too late.

Cenat explained in a follow-up stream on Thursday night (July 4) that the room was a replica, but that his channel was almost banned from Twitch for the fireworks stunt. While uncanny to Cenat's actual room, frequently seen in his streams, the online influencer and MrBeast spent a month in an outdoor field building the replica model.

Per Twitch's community guidelines, the regulation states: "We also prohibit activity that may endanger your life, lead to your physical harm, or encourage others to engage in physically harmful behavior. We do not make exceptions for self-destructive behavior performed as a stunt or gag made in jest, or meant to entertain when the behavior could reasonably be expected to cause physical injury to anyone on our service."