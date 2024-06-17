Kai Cenat Responds to Criticism of Him Attending North West's Birthday Party

Kai Cenat has responded to critics "being weird" about him sharing a photo with North West after attending her 11th birthday party.

The 22-year-old, who is North's "favorite" streamer, took a moment to address comments about his appearance at North's party, to which he was invited by her mother Kim Kardashian.

"Everybody who literally made yesterday weird, you're being so weird, bro," he said. "Not gonna lie, everybody who made yesterday a weird thing... First thing's first, bro, I'm North's favorite streamer, bro. So yesterday, all she wanted to do was meet me. That was it, literally! So, anybody who’s making it weird like, that’s the weirdest thing ever."

Cenat added that countless children watch his content and would also "love" to meet him.

"We had a great time yesterday," he continued. "I met Kim Kardashian! I met North, she's great, bro. She has a good group of friends around her, everything was great, bro. The vlog drops tomorrow, it's going to be 30 minutes plus, so if y'all wanna see how the day went yesterday, it was epic."