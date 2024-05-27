Kai Cenat Roasts Drake for Always Pronouncing His Last Name Wrong

Kai Cenat is roasting Drake for mispronouncing his last name.

During an appearance on Sundae Conversation, an interview series hosted by Barstool Sports personality Caleb Pressley, Kai was asked if anyone pronounces his last name incorrectly.

"Hell yeah!" the Twitch streamer responded. "Drake does it all the time."

When asked how Drake pronounces it, Kai explained that the Toronto rapper says his last name as if it was spelled "Cenot," as apposed to the correct pronounciation, which sounds like "knat."

"Can you believe that shit?" Cenat said, adding, "It's Kai Cenat. Drake says 'Kai Cenot."