Adam Scott Says He's 'Glad' 2004 Movie 'Torque' Is Considered a 'Hood Classic'

"Biker Boyz was our competition," he said around the 12-minute mark of the podcast. "I remember we were shooting Torque in downtown LA and Biker Boyz was shooting like three blocks away. It was like, 'We’ve got to beat Biker Boyz, man.'"

The 2004 movie, which co-starred Martin Henderson, Ice Cube and Monet Mazur, was discussed on the Friday (August 28) episode of podcast Straw Hat Goofy's Movies . Scott, who stars in Severance , recalled being in disbelief that he was in Torque during the height of the early-2000s racing movie trend.

Adam Scott has expressed a lot of pride in biker action film Torque being one of his earliest theatrical roles.

Scott added that Torque director Joseph Kahn wanted to "satirize" The Fast and the Furious but doesn’t know if it "totally came together as a full satire," although he thinks it’s a "crazy movie."

When Straw Hat host Juju Green called Torque a "hood classic," it was relief to Scott, who said he was "so glad" the movie is considered as such.

"I remember seeing it being like, 'Oh my god, this is crazy,'" Scott continued. "I remember film critics didn't get it, but Elvis Mitchell gave it a good review in The New York Times and mentioned me in his review and I was like, 'I can't believe it. Someone actually saw me.'"

"Because no one got [it], they thought it was just an insane movie and it is insane but it's really, really funny and has some really sharp moments," he added.

The film’s mixed reviews translated into a poor box office performance, making $46 million worldwide against a $40 million budget.