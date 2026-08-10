Man Captures Exact Moment He Was Struck in Arm by Lightning, Says He’s ‘Blessed’ to Have Survived

While playing golf in Cincinnati, Ohio recently, a man recorded a video of the moment he was struck by lightning and lived.
Chris Schiavone shared a video, recorded on Friday (Aug.7) that showed him getting cover from the rain when he was shocked by lightning on a golf course. The shocking clip shows him laughing at the torrential downpour until a loud strike of lightning blasts near him, sending him backwards. The clip was also shared by meteorologist Matt Devitt, who said he spoke with Schiavone after the video started to go viral.
“One of the craziest videos I’ve ever seen,” Devitt wrote alongside the original clip. “Man was struck by lightning while filming a storm on a golf course Friday in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was struck on the arm, but is recovering and tells me he is ‘unbelievably lucky.’ Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”
He addded that he’s “very lucky and blessed” to have survived, per Fox News.
According to the National Weather Service, lightning kills approximately 20 people each year in the United States. There've been four confirmed lightning fatalities in the U.S. this year so far, two of which happened in Florida this month. Last year, the National Weather Service reported 20 confirmed lightning fatalities, and two of them happened to people who were playing golf. The majority of individuals who died were either hunting or fishing, according to the NWS storm data.
Only ten percent of people who are struck by lightning are killed, although many who have been struck suffer from varying degrees of disability. The likelihood of a U.S. citizen being struck by lightning in their lifetime is 1 in 15,300. So basically, no one was lying to you when they said you’ve got a better chance of surviving a lightning strike than you have of winning the lottery.