Man Captures Exact Moment He Was Struck in Arm by Lightning, Says He’s ‘Blessed’ to Have Survived

While playing golf in Cincinnati, Ohio recently, a man recorded a video of the moment he was struck by lightning and lived.

Chris Schiavone shared a video, recorded on Friday (Aug.7) that showed him getting cover from the rain when he was shocked by lightning on a golf course. The shocking clip shows him laughing at the torrential downpour until a loud strike of lightning blasts near him, sending him backwards. The clip was also shared by meteorologist Matt Devitt, who said he spoke with Schiavone after the video started to go viral.

“One of the craziest videos I’ve ever seen,” Devitt wrote alongside the original clip. “Man was struck by lightning while filming a storm on a golf course Friday in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was struck on the arm, but is recovering and tells me he is ‘unbelievably lucky.’ Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”