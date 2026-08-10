Pokémon continues its 30th anniversary celebration this year with another footwear project dropping soon. Fresh off releasing a limited Puma Suede in July, the anime franchise has now joined forces with Crocs on a new Clog release.

Arriving before the end of August is the Poké Ball-inspired Pokémon x Crocs Classic Clog shown above. The entirety of the silhouette is inspired by the design of the Poké Ball, including a red hue toward the heel that’s split up by the button at the midfoot, and a white toe box. Pokémon branding appears on the heel strap, while co-branding is printed on the footbed. Included with the silhouette are Pokémon-themed Jibbitz, which can be attached to the perforations at the toe box.