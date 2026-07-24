Willow Smith

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Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&amp;B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.
Eric Skelton

Latest Stories

Willow Smith Drops 'The Thread,' Her 9th Studio Album
Pop Culture

Willow Smith’s ‘The Thread’ Unveils Her Bold Devotional Jazz-Rock Era

Inside Willow’s most spiritual era yet, blending jazz, rock and soul into a ‘devotional’ album she says finally sounds like the artist she’s becoming.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
Willow Smith is the New Face of Dior Beauty
Style

Willow Smith Fronts Dior’s New Addict Glass Lipstick Campaign

Willow Smith stars in Dior Beauty's new Addict Glass Lipstick campaign alongside Jisoo and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo55 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: Willow Smith attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2025 in Paris, France.
Music

Willow Smith Trolls Man Who Tries to Flirt With Her After Viral Video About 'Old-School' Dating

The singer previously asked whether asking someone out was considered "old-school."

Jaelani Turner-Williams244 days ago
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Willow Smith.
Music

Willow Smith Questions Whether Asking Someone on a Date Is 'Old-School'

The musician said she "doesn't remember" the last time someone asked her out.

Jaelani Turner-Williams288 days ago
Willow Smith.
Music

Willow Smith Compares Her 'Overthinking, Anxiety Cycle' to Being in Labor

The musician, who doesn't have children, claimed she experiences "psychological contractions."

Jaelani Turner-Williams323 days ago
YouTube
Music

Tyler, the Creator Features Nia Long, Lauren London and More as Love Interests in "Darling, I" Video

The rapper goes on romantic dates with the five costars of his new music video.

Jaelani Turner-Williams340 days ago
Willow Smith.
Music

Willow Smith Calls Out 'Slow' Viewers of Tearful ‘P*ssy’ Post: ‘So Dense'

The musician's "who ate all the pussy" IG Story ruffled a few feathers earlier this week.

Jaelani Turner-Williams344 days ago
Willow Smith with an afro hairstyle wearing a black suit and a sequined top stands in front of a backdrop with large text.
Music

Willow Smith Shares Tearful Photo of Herself Asking: 'Who Ate All the P*ssy'

The 'Meet Me At Our Spot' singer asked the NSFW question on Instagram.

Alex Ocho346 days ago
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Willow Smith, Will Smith, and Jaden Smith smiling together at an event, with Willow and Jaden wearing stylish outfits.
Pop Culture

Will Smith Says He Regrets Using ‘Radical Honesty’ to Raise His Kids Jaden and Willow

The 56-year-old shares his two youngest children with Jada Pinkett Smith.

tara mahadevan405 days ago
Jaden Smith with dreadlocks and Will Smith in a suit at a "Suicide Squad" event, posing together.
Music

Will Smith Brings Jaden Onstage at Concert for Father’s Day Moment: ‘That’s My Guy Right There’

Smith also celebrated his relationships with his two other children, Willow and Trey, on his Instagram.

tara mahadevan405 days ago
Will Smith in a red and white jacket and cap, wearing sunglasses, posed casually. Text reads "WS Based on a True Story Season 1: R.I.T.W."
Music

Will Smith Addresses It All on First Album in 20 Years: Oscars, Grammys, Jada, and More

The album arrives nearly 20 years to the day since 'Lost and Found,' Will's most recent full-length.

Trace William Cowen485 days ago
Jaden Smith at Grammys
Music

Jaden Smith Wore a $4,600 Castle-Shaped Hat to the Grammys

The headpiece is from the Transylvanian brand, Abodi.

tara mahadevan537 days ago
A woman in a black fur coat poses confidently in a crowded room with people in the background.
Music

Willow on Studying Physics for 4 Years: 'It Made Me Believe in Magic'

The Grammy-nominated 'Empathogen' artist explains how a deep-dive into physics led to a revelation.

Trace William Cowen570 days ago
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Willow in a black outfit poses with her hands on her head. The image is in black and white.
Style

Willow Smith Brings Together 'Juxtaposing Ideas' in Moncler Collection

Willow’s debut collection incorporates lyrics from the 2023 track “Alone.”

Trace William Cowen612 days ago
Willow Smith and Will Smith smiling at an event, with a vibrant purple and gold background.
Music

Will Smith Congratulates Daughter Willow on Grammy Nominations: 'Honored to Be Your Daddy'

Willow received two Grammy nominations for her latest album, ‘Empathogen.’

Mark Elibert624 days ago

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