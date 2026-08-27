'GTA 6' Turns Your Criminal Profile Into An Honor System

Grand Theft Auto VI will have a Criminal Profile system that acts similarly to Red Dead Redemption 2's honor system.

On Thursday (August 27), the same day Netflix streamed a 27-minute preview of what to expect from the upcoming GTA game, IGN published a massive new list of features.

Of those features, one of the most interesting is the Criminal Profile system, which makes it so your pattern of behavior in the world can impact your rating. So whether you cause unnecessary acts of violence or even just throw away your trash, whatever you do impacts this sense of morality that will permeate through other aspects of the game.

"If you hit and run, commit a crime and run, get into trouble and move on before the cops get there, and you don't start shooting people, don't start escalating — which you absolutely can do if you want to — but if you don't, you're generally going to be fine," said Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson.

"It's when you go beyond what is necessary on a consistent basis, or you do completely unnecessary stuff consistently, that you may start to sway your criminal profile in a certain direction," he added.