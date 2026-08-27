Pop Culture

'GTA 6' Turns Your Criminal Profile Into An Honor System

A list of 69 new features the game will contain has now ben published.

'GTA VI.'
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • GTA 6's Criminal Profile system tracks behavior ranging from excessive violence to littering, shaping the player's moral standing much like Red Dead Redemption 2's honor system.
  • Rockstar's Rob Nelson says players can often avoid serious consequences by leaving crime scenes without escalating, while consistently unnecessary actions push their profile in a different direction.
  • Other revealed features include an optional romance between Jason and Lucia and fast travel through the Ryde Me app; GTA 6 launches November 19 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Grand Theft Auto VI will have a Criminal Profile system that acts similarly to Red Dead Redemption 2's honor system.

On Thursday (August 27), the same day Netflix streamed a 27-minute preview of what to expect from the upcoming GTA game, IGN published a massive new list of features.

Of those features, one of the most interesting is the Criminal Profile system, which makes it so your pattern of behavior in the world can impact your rating. So whether you cause unnecessary acts of violence or even just throw away your trash, whatever you do impacts this sense of morality that will permeate through other aspects of the game.

"If you hit and run, commit a crime and run, get into trouble and move on before the cops get there, and you don't start shooting people, don't start escalating — which you absolutely can do if you want to — but if you don't, you're generally going to be fine," said Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson.

"It's when you go beyond what is necessary on a consistent basis, or you do completely unnecessary stuff consistently, that you may start to sway your criminal profile in a certain direction," he added.

The huge list of other features that have been revealed in the game spans from romance to combat. Perhaps one of the most shocking is that, though Jason and Lucia are paired together throughout the game, you don't have to actually pursue the relationship. That's done outside of missions by spending time together, but it's not required.

Another neat feature is that fast travel now happens through a Rideshare app called Ryde Me.

GTA 6 is set to launch November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

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