Harmony Korine to Revive Hip-Hop Film 'The Trap' as an Anime

Filmmaker Harmony Korine has alternate plans for his long-awaited film, The Trap.

The director, who released his first EDGLRD film, Aggro Drift, last year, now envisions The Trap as a hip-hop anime feature, nearly ten years after it was intended to be a live-action film slated to star Jamie Foxx and Benecio del Toro. According to Variety, the EDGLRD team is currently holding production talks with partners in Japan, while The Trap is now described as “Oldboy set through a hip-hop filter."

While the film's visuals are sure to be updated, the plot follows a formerly incarcerated gangster who turns to revenge after his once-accomplice becomes a famous rapper.

Korine's familiar with working with rap artists since Aggro Drift co-starred Travis Scott, and the filmmaker's 2012 A24 comedy Spring Breakers had an appearance from Gucci Mane.