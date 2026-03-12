Halle Berry Takes Part in Viral ‘90s Trend: ‘Had Fools Falling in Love’

Halle Berry playfully referenced a 1990s film she starred in while hopping on the viral ‘What Were You Like In the ‘90s?’ trend.
On Wednesday (March 11), the Oscar winner tweeted a montage of herself, beginning with a present-day clip. “Mom, what were you like in the ‘90s?” the video’s text read.
The video continued with pictures of Berry in photoshoots, red carpet events and stills from classic ‘90s movies like The Flintstones, Boomerang and Introducing Dorothy Dandridge. “had fools falling in love 😉” the 59-year-old entertainer tweeted, referencing her starring role in 1998 music biopic Why Do Fools Fall In Love.
The aforementioned movie also starred Larenz Tate as protagonist and late doo-wop vocalist Frankie Lymon, along with Vivica A. Fox and Lela Rochon. The ladies portrayed the former wives of The Teenagers frontman, who were involved in a legal battle over his royalties.
While Berry has been a sex symbol for decades, in February, she confirmed her engagement to soul musician Van Hunt, who she began dating in 2020. The actress, who’s also a mother of two, was previously married to retired professional baseball player David Justice, R&B vocalist Eric Benét, and French actor Olivier Martinez.
“You know, you get to be 54, you just kind of done it a few times, three, to be exact,” Berry told People. “You just kind of know when it's right, ’cause you know when it's wrong.”
The Crime 101 previously revealed that she accepted Hunt’s proposal during a visit on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, gushing that her now-fiancé “did put a little ring on it.”