Halle Berry Takes Part in Viral ‘90s Trend: ‘Had Fools Falling in Love’

Halle Berry playfully referenced a 1990s film she starred in while hopping on the viral ‘What Were You Like In the ‘90s?’ trend.

On Wednesday (March 11), the Oscar winner tweeted a montage of herself, beginning with a present-day clip. “Mom, what were you like in the ‘90s?” the video’s text read.

The video continued with pictures of Berry in photoshoots, red carpet events and stills from classic ‘90s movies like The Flintstones, Boomerang and Introducing Dorothy Dandridge. “had fools falling in love 😉” the 59-year-old entertainer tweeted, referencing her starring role in 1998 music biopic Why Do Fools Fall In Love.

The aforementioned movie also starred Larenz Tate as protagonist and late doo-wop vocalist Frankie Lymon, along with Vivica A. Fox and Lela Rochon. The ladies portrayed the former wives of The Teenagers frontman, who were involved in a legal battle over his royalties.