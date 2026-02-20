Eric Benét Calls Out Joe Rogan and Theo Von in Fiery Video (UPDATE)

UPDATED 2/21, 2:24 p.m. ET: Eric Benet clarified in a Facebook video that his exchange with Questlove in the comments was indeed lighthearted. “Ahmir and I go back to the mid-90s,” he said. “When Black men in their 50s who have known each other for decades say some shit like, ‘Shut your ass up,’…that is the equivalent of a white man in his 50s [jokingly] saying, ‘You old bastard. You’re an asshole.’ It’s the same thing.”

See original story below. Eric Benet isn’t holding back—and this time, his frustration spilled out in a way that’s got both podcast giants and fellow artists in the conversation. In a video posted on February 17, the Grammy-nominated R&B singer launched into an unfiltered rant, calling out a group of high-profile podcast personalities by name. The clip starts off chaotic, with Benet reacting to someone off-camera while sitting in his car, before pivoting into a broader critique of what he sees as a dangerous media ecosystem. Addressing critics who questioned why he hadn’t previously named names, Benet made it clear he had no problem doing so now. “I’ll say names,” he said, before calling out figures like Joe Rogan and Theo Von directly.

He also took aim at other podcast hosts, referring to them in blunt, explicit terms while criticizing their platforms. At the center of his frustration is what he described as the amplification of harmful voices. According to Benet, these platforms have elevated individuals he believes should not have influence, tying that directly to larger political consequences. He also accused certain hosts of knowingly profiting from controversy and division, saying they “knew the difference between right and wrong” but chose to lean into it anyway. “They knew what the f— they were doing,” he said, adding that the motivation appeared to be financial gain tied to outrage-driven content. The Milwaukee-raised artist—who first broke through in the late ’90s with hits like “Spend My Life With You”—has been openly critical of the current political climate in recent years. This latest moment marks one of his most direct and public statements yet.

But the conversation didn’t stop there.