David Justice

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Latest Stories

(L) Halle Berry in a robe standing in front of water. (Center) Bratz doll messy hair meme. (R) Van Hunt laying on a bed.
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Halle Berry Laughs at Comparison to Bratz Meme After Romantic Birthday Vacation

The messy hair meme was clearly relatable to Berry, who spent her birthday with boyfriend Van Hunt.

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Halle Berry attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2025 in Cannes, France.
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Halle Berry Heats Up Instagram With Birthday Bikini Pics Amid Ex Drama

The actress appeared not to have a care in the world in the series of images as she celebrated her 59th year.

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(L) Halle Berry wearing a swimsuit while laying in bed next to Van Hunt. (R) David Justice wearing a hat and talking.
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Fires Back at Ex-Husband David Justice After He Said She Wasn’t ‘Motherly’

Justice recently commented on the actress not being "motherly" during their short-lived marriage.

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