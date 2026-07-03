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Halle Berry Laughs at Comparison to Bratz Meme After Romantic Birthday Vacation
The messy hair meme was clearly relatable to Berry, who spent her birthday with boyfriend Van Hunt.
Halle Berry Heats Up Instagram With Birthday Bikini Pics Amid Ex Drama
The actress appeared not to have a care in the world in the series of images as she celebrated her 59th year.
Halle Berry Fires Back at Ex-Husband David Justice After He Said She Wasn’t ‘Motherly’
Justice recently commented on the actress not being "motherly" during their short-lived marriage.
David Justice Speaks Out On Halle Berry Abuse Claims: 'I Didn't Appreciate That'
'She let the world think it,' he said.
Former MLB Player David Justice Denies Abusing Ex-Wife Halle Berry, Claims She Tried to Ruin His Reputation
He took to Twitter to vent last night.