Halle Berry and Steph Curry 'Thrilled' to Join Forces for Unscripted TV and Film Deal

Halle Berry and Steph Curry have teamed up for a first-look unscripted film and TV deal with their respective companies.

According to Deadline, the actor and NBA player have announced that HalleHolly (owned by Berry) and Unanimous Media (owned by Curry) have signed an agreement that’ll see them focusing on producing and developing unscripted content for women-led stories and diverse narratives.

Sharla Sumpter-Bridgett, Unanimous Media’s chief content officer, will work closely with Berry and her producing partner, Holly Jeter, to create new projects.

"We’re thrilled to join forces with HalleHolly, a partnership that allows us the opportunity to collaborate on developing new and exciting storytelling opportunities for both of our companies," Curry and Unanimous Media’s cofounder Erick Peyton said in a statement. "Together, we’re committed to bringing fresh, underrepresented narratives to the screen. Most importantly, we’re excited to continue championing stories that celebrate strength, creativity and resilience."

"It is rare to find partnership with such like-minded people. Holly and I are incredibly aligned with Unanimous in our commitment to integrity in crafting bold, innovative stories and pushing boundaries in order to open hearts and minds," Berry said in a statement. "Stepping into the unscripted space together feels like a natural extension of who we are and how we’ve built our company as multi-hyphenates. We couldn’t be happier about linking arms with this wonderful group."