Brittany Renner Criticizes 'Deadbeat' PJ Washington for Carrying Bible as a 'Prop'

Key Takeaways
- Brittany Renner publicly blasts PJ Washington as a "deadbeat" who mistreats their son, accusing him of refusing basic support like school supplies while financially providing for his other children and using a bible as a performative "prop."
- She claims Washington and his wife Alisah Chanel stay married to "prove a point" to her, says Chanel admitted to repeatedly checking his phone for cheating, and mocks her for lacking self-respect and not being able to "do better" than him.
- Renner’s rant follows her February decision to drop a child support case despite Washington's $90 million Mavericks extension and earlier disputes over custody exchanges, alleged lopsided payments to his wife versus their son, and her unsuccessful attempt to raise support from $5,500 to $35,000 per month.
Brittany Renner has called out PJ Washington for being a "deadbeat" father to their son, while claiming the bible he carries around is a performative "prop."
In a video shared on social media on Friday (July 24), Renner addressed the Dallas Mavericks star and told him to "stop playing" with her.
"Stop fucking playing with our son," she said. "You keep talking about the lord, and you want to carry that bible as a prop? Boy, if you don't stop! … Because if you're okay with what you’re doing to our son, and you got your other fucking kids living a certain kind of way… That's fucking deadbeat behavior."
Renner and Washington welcomed their only child together in 2021. Washington later married Alisah Chanel in October 2023, who he also shares a son with.
"My issue is always going to fucking be with you," she continued. "If you let people get in my mix, well shit, let's all saddle up then. The reason why you’re even still married to that bitch is 'cause y'all keep trying to prove a point to me."
Renner then claimed that Chanel previously told her that she went through Washington's phone to see if he was being unfaithful, something Renner said Chanel lacks "self-respect" for doing.
"We got to be honest now," she said. "You’re trying to catch the n***a cheating… You’re just gonna stay with him, because you have no self-respect. And you’re not gonna get better than PJ. The difference between me and you is that I can."
Renner also alleged that Washington wanted to try and paint her out to be an "unfit mother," and brought his wife to her house on multiple occasions, seemingly to get a reaction out of her.
Her criticism of Washington comes after Renner voluntarily dropped her child support case in February, at which time she had relocated from Los Angeles to Atlanta. She said she was walking away from the case, even though Washington had plenty of money to spare because he had just signed a four-year, $90 million extension with the Mavericks.
A viral video from an earlier custody exchange showed Renner recording Washington at her mother's home, telling him he needed to "actually show up and do something" with their child. During that same handoff, Renner's mother alleged Washington had deposited only $11,000 into their son's bank account while giving his wife $170,000.
Washington had previously been ordered to pay $5,500 per month in child support plus a $130,000 lump sum. Renner had sought to raise that amount to $35,000 monthly following his contract extension.