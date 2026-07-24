Brittany Renner Criticizes 'Deadbeat' PJ Washington for Carrying Bible as a 'Prop'

Renner’s rant follows her February decision to drop a child support case despite Washington's $90 million Mavericks extension and earlier disputes over custody exchanges, alleged lopsided payments to his wife versus their son, and her unsuccessful attempt to raise support from $5,500 to $35,000 per month.

She claims Washington and his wife Alisah Chanel stay married to "prove a point" to her, says Chanel admitted to repeatedly checking his phone for cheating, and mocks her for lacking self-respect and not being able to "do better" than him.

Brittany Renner publicly blasts PJ Washington as a "deadbeat" who mistreats their son, accusing him of refusing basic support like school supplies while financially providing for his other children and using a bible as a performative "prop."

Brittany Renner has called out PJ Washington for being a "deadbeat" father to their son, while claiming the bible he carries around is a performative "prop." In a video shared on social media on Friday (July 24), Renner addressed the Dallas Mavericks star and told him to "stop playing" with her. "Stop fucking playing with our son," she said. "You keep talking about the lord, and you want to carry that bible as a prop? Boy, if you don't stop! … Because if you're okay with what you’re doing to our son, and you got your other fucking kids living a certain kind of way… That's fucking deadbeat behavior."