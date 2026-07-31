PJ Washington

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 9: Brittany Renner attends 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: Lil Duval attends the 2026 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Brittany Renner Calls Lil Duval a 'Wide-Mouthed B***h' After Comedian Said She ‘Never Looked Good’

The comedian dissed Renner first by tweeting that she "never looked good" to him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams7 days ago
(L-R) Brittany Renner and PJ Washington.
Pop Culture

Brittany Renner Criticizes 'Deadbeat' PJ Washington for Carrying Bible as a 'Prop'

Renner has alleged that the Dallas Mavericks star isn't doing a great job of looking after their son.

Joe Price11 days ago
Brittany Renner and PJ Washington
Sports

Brittany Renner Drops Child Support Case Against PJ Washington: 'I Never Needed Money to be Happy'

Renner claimed that Washington hasn't seen their son since last May.

tara mahadevan179 days ago
Brittany Renner's Attorney Says His Client's $35KMonth Request is 'In the Best Interest of the Child'
Sports

Brittany Renner Seeks $35,000 in Child Support, Lawyer Says It’s ‘In the Child’s Best Interest’

'Every child deserves the best opportunities life can afford them.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo306 days ago
A basketball player in a Dallas Mavericks jersey with number 25, on the court, focused during a game.
Sports

P.J. Washington Ordered to Pay Brittany Renner $5,500 Monthly in Child Support, Court Docs Show

Court docs show a P.J. Washington must pay Brittany Renner $5,500 monthly in child support plus a $130,000 lump sum.

Mark Elibert308 days ago
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Basketball player in a Dallas Mavericks jersey, number 25, smiling on the court.
Sports

PJ Washington Secures $90 Million Mavs Extension Amid Custody Drama With Brittany Renner

Renner claimed Washington took care of his wife before his own son during their altercation.

Mark Elibert335 days ago
(L-R) Alisah Washington, PJ Washington and Brittany Renner.
Sports

Brittany Renner and PJ Washington Get Into Heated Argument Over Son: 'Suck My D*ck'

In a viral clip, Renner and her mother can be seen getting into it with the NBA player and his wife.

Jaelani Turner-Williams337 days ago

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