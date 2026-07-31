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Following his split from fitness model Brittany Renner, Charlotte Hornets player PJ Washington took to Twitter where he appeared to address certain rumors.Joe Price
Pop Culture
People Weigh In on Brittany Renner and Charlotte Hornets’ PJ Washington's Pregnancy Announcement
A month after confirming their relationship, Charlotte Hornets player P.J. Washington and fitness model Brittany Renner announced they have a baby on the way.Joe Price
Ranking the top NBA players under the age of 24 right now, including young talent such as Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, & more.Adam Caparell
Could KD be on the move for the second time in as many off-seasons? We look at the latest buzz.Matt Burke