After releasing two New York-inspired Air Jordan 4 collabs in the past two years, Nigel Sylvester is set to collaborate with Jordan Brand on another marquee Air Jordan silhouette for an upcoming project.

According to leakers Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 6 will release in Summer 2027. There are currently no leaked images of the sneaker but the early details suggest that the style is inspired by the cover from the iconic NES game series Paperboy.