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Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 6 Collab to Release in 2027

Here's what to know about the upcoming Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 6.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 6
The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 6 is slated to release in 2027. Via @zSneakerheadz

After releasing two New York-inspired Air Jordan 4 collabs in the past two years, Nigel Sylvester is set to collaborate with Jordan Brand on another marquee Air Jordan silhouette for an upcoming project.

According to leakers Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 6 will release in Summer 2027. There are currently no leaked images of the sneaker but the early details suggest that the style is inspired by the cover from the iconic NES game series Paperboy.

The mock-up depiction of the purported Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 6 dons a tonal blue color scheme on the upper, and Sylvester’s signature “Bike Air” branding is featured on the heel. Both the midsole and the outsole are expected to sport an all-white color scheme.

Currently, neither Sylvester nor Jordan Brand has confirmed the release of their Air Jordan 6 collab. Check back soon for updates.

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