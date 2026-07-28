Kanye West Says 'Bully' Success Means 'Even More' to Him Than 'All the Number Ones Before'

The artist formerly known as Kanye West says the charts feats of his Bully era are more meaningful to him than those associated with his past work, calling this era a “success story” for people who have dealt with mental health struggles. Ye, following an introduction from Gamma CEO Larry Jackson, made these remarks after calling into this week’s Urban One Summit event. Gamma, notably, backed the Bully album, which was originally released back in March and later given a tweaked deluxe edition in June.

“I just wanted to thank y’all so much for getting behind us on this journey,” Ye said, as seen in the video below. “These number ones mean even more than the Graduations and the Watch the Thrones and all the number ones before.”

Ye continued: “Because, as you know, like a year into the project, I went into an episode. So this right here is a celebration and a victory, a success story of people who deal with mental health crises to be able to come out of it and actually have number one records with all the things that were done, with all the things that were said. And for you guys to be so forgiving and so supportive just means the world to me.”