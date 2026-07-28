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Kanye West Says 'Bully' Success Means 'Even More' to Him Than 'All the Number Ones Before'

For Ye, this era stands as a "success story" for "people who deal with mental health crises."

A large concert stage with a globe design and a circular screen above displaying Ye. The audience surrounds the stage.
Image via Getty/Ramon VAN FLYMEN / ANP / AFP

The artist formerly known as Kanye West says the charts feats of his Bully era are more meaningful to him than those associated with his past work, calling this era a “success story” for people who have dealt with mental health struggles.

Ye, following an introduction from Gamma CEO Larry Jackson, made these remarks after calling into this week’s Urban One Summit event. Gamma, notably, backed the Bully album, which was originally released back in March and later given a tweaked deluxe edition in June.

“I just wanted to thank y’all so much for getting behind us on this journey,” Ye said, as seen in the video below. “These number ones mean even more than the Graduations and the Watch the Thrones and all the number ones before.”

Ye continued: “Because, as you know, like a year into the project, I went into an episode. So this right here is a celebration and a victory, a success story of people who deal with mental health crises to be able to come out of it and actually have number one records with all the things that were done, with all the things that were said. And for you guys to be so forgiving and so supportive just means the world to me.”

Bully debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Several tracks, including “Father” with Travis Scott and “I Can’t Wait” (updated on the deluxe to feature Lauryn Hill), charted on both the Hot 100 and elsewhere among Billboard rankings.

Leading into the album’s release was a full-page Wall Street Journal ad from Ye in which he detailed a months-long “manic episode” during which he engaged in “psychotic, paranoid, and impulsive behavior” that “destroyed” his life. The 24-time Grammy winner also apologized to the Black community—“unquestionably, the foundation of who I am”—and affirmed that he is “not a Nazi or an antisemite.”

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