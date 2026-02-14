Blueface Choking Zendaya Wax Figure Will 'Not Tolerated,' Says Madame Tussauds

Blueface is on the hot seat after aggressively grabbing a wax figure of Zendaya during a recent visit to Madame Tussauds Hollywood. The reality TV star and rapper posted videos from his visit to Madame Tussands on Thursday (February 12), including a video of him approaching a figure of Kylie Jenner from behind, acting as if he were hitting on the beauty entrepreneur. Another video shows him sitting at a table with a figure of Zendaya and violently grabbing her neck to demonstrate choking the actor.

Madame Tussauds was outraged at Blueface after he posted clips from his visit and slammed him for inappropriately touching the Zendaya wax figure, which recreates her 2020 People’s Choice Awards look. "We have been made aware of the incident. Madame Tussauds attractions are interactive experiences, and guests are expected to treat the figures with respect," a spokesperson for the museum told TMZ. "This behavior is not tolerated. We are reviewing the incident and will take appropriate action to uphold our standards," they continued. Both Jenner and Zendaya are in relationships with actors Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland, respectively. Last year, it was confirmed that Zendaya and Holland, who’ve starred together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man series, are engaged. As Madame Tussands will continue to prevent guests from inappropriately touching their wax figures, a 10th Zendaya figure was unveiled in Madame Tussauds New York last month. The replica pulls from what the actor wore during the Mexico City premiere of Dune: Part Two in 2024.

As for Blueface, the rapper broke up with his most recent girlfriend, Neveah Akira, last month, although the influencer has his name tattooed beneath her chin.