The 'Dune: Part Two' Cast Proves That the Movie Star Era Isn't Dead

“Stay who you are,” a character says to Paul Atredies (Timothée Chalamet) towards the conclusion of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two. This clarion call arrives as our hero struggles to accept the path before him, which he fears will bring death and destruction to Arrakis's already harsh desert world. Despite his attempts to veer off the path that’s led him to this great inflection point, he’s landed here all the same. The decisions of the film’s young stars—Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler—have led them here, too, as they solidify themselves as the best of their generation.

Picking up moments after the conclusion of Part One, the second of three possible films (Villeneuve is working on an adaptation of Dune Messiah, marking the end of his tenure on the franchise ) drops viewers right back into the sandy plumes of Arrakis. Even after Paul partially proved himself to the Fremen and their tribal leader Stilgar (Javier Bardem), he and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) still need to earn their stripes. Doubly so for Chani (Zendaya), the Fremen woman of Paul’s (literal) dreams throughout the first installment. Chani seems hell-bent on putting Paul through his paces as she remains unimpressed by his skills.

As Paul trains and works alongside the Fremen to seek revenge for his dead father, the villainous Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) enlists the help of his nephew, Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler), the Emperor (Christopher Walken), and Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), to help fight back. With every battle Paul fights, his exploits grow large throughout the planet, leading the Fremen to believe he’s the Lisan al Gaib—a long-promised messianic figure.