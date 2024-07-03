Angela Simmons Once Again Apologizes for Bringing Gun-Shaped Purse to BET Awards, Calls It a ‘Poor Decision'

"When I chose the purse, I believed it was cute and unique, and I made a poor decision in using it as an accessory to amplify my beauty," Simmons wrote. "I deeply regret that this item which symbolizes a gun, was inappropriate and insensitive, especially given my personal and community experiences with gun violence."

Simmons, who's the second eldest daughter of Joseph 'Rev Run' Simmons, added that she understood the "the pain and the hurt" that some felt at the sight of her bag, particularly those who've been "directly impacted by gun violence." Stressing that she's seen the devestating effects of gun violence in her Southeast Queens community, Simmons shared her anti-gun violence advocacy through her organization, Angela's Angels, that has "always been about making peace a lifestyle."

"Gun violence is a disease that has taken too many lives, particularly among young people and Black men. By carrying this purse, I did not intend to promote gun violence in any way," Simmons continued. "It was a mistake that does not define who I am or my commitment to ending gun violence."

The statement concluded, "I ask for your understanding and forgiveness and hope you can accept my sincere apology. While this incident was a misstep, I will not allow it to define my moral compass or my commitment to promoting peace and ending gun violence."