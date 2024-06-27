Amber Rose Continues to Support Donald Trump Despite ‘Predator’ Comment: 'Happy to Be on the Right Side of History'

The media personality and socialite continues to rally behind the twice-impeached former U.S. President.

Jun 27, 2024
Patricia Schlein / GC Images
Amber Rose isn't backing down from her support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the model and media personality was seen in videos alongside rapper, Forgiato Blow, the self-proclaimed 'Mayor of Magaville,' while dressed in a 'MAGA' hat and gold chain with Trump's likeness.

The look was in poor fashion to some on social media, who called out Rose's 2018 post on Twitter, now X, about the 45th United States President being a "sexual predator," likening him to Harvey Weinstein.

Amber Rose got a new Donald Trump chain pic.twitter.com/0ESeTbqVWP

— King Roy (@RoyIsThaTruth) June 26, 2024
What State Are You Voting Trump From 2024? The Mayor & Amber Rose Want To Know! pic.twitter.com/hXcdbgPImO

— Trumps Nephew (@ForgiatoBlow47) June 25, 2024
But Rose seems to have long changed her tune, well after having a photo-op with Trump and his wife Melania in May.

As AllHipHop points out, the mother-of-two responded to the backlash on Instagram on Thursday (June 27), also denying that she's been paid to endorse Trump.

“Lmaooo no one caressss that shit is old AF,” she wrote about her past comments on Trump. “I was just as ill informed and brainwashed as you all are in these comments. I didn’t and don’t get paid for shit…. Yall Love to jump to conclusions. I’m just happy to be on the right side of history.” 

View this video on YouTube
Clearly, Trump being convicted of 34 felonies last month doesn't matter to Rose either, as she told TMZ that her and other celebrities have done their "research" on him and are "no longer brainwashed by the left."

