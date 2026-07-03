Harvey Weinstein

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Harvey Weinstein Rape Case Dropped by NYC Prosecutors Following Mistrial
Pop Culture

Harvey Weinstein New York Rape Charge Dropped After Two Mistrials

After eight years and multiple trials, Jessica Mann said she could not testify again, leaving Weinstein’s remaining New York rape charge dismissed while his other convictions stand.

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 days ago
Harvey Weinstein Says Accuser Had 'Consensual' Relationship Over 2013 Note
Life

Harvey Weinstein Retrial Turns to 2013 Note From Accuser

A handwritten 2013 note from accuser Jessica Mann took center stage in court, as Weinstein’s defense argued their relationship was consensual.

Bernadette Giacomazzo77 days ago
Harvey Weinstein in a suit sits in a courtroom, surrounded by officers. A book is on the table in front of him.
Pop Culture

Harvey Weinstein Says He Was 'Bleeding Everywhere' After Fellow Inmate Punched Him in the Face

Complex has reached out to a Weinstein rep for comment on the alleged incident.

Trace William Cowen128 days ago
Harvey Weinstein Claims He'll 'Never Forgive' Gwyneth Paltrow
Pop Culture

Harvey Weinstein Claims He 'Won't Forgive' Gwyneth Paltrow

From his Rikers Island cell, the disgraced producer opens up about Brad Pitt’s warning, Paltrow’s accusations, and why he calls her his biggest betrayal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo128 days ago
Rose McGowan Doesn't Believe Harvey Weinstein is in Jail: 'I Think He's in a Mansion'
Pop Culture

Rose McGowan Doesn't Believe Harvey Weinstein Is in Prison: ‘I Think He's in a Mansion’

Rose McGowan shares doubts about Harvey Weinstein’s incarceration while reflecting on his former influence in Hollywood.

Bernadette Giacomazzo181 days ago
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Anthony Weiner, a former Democratic congressman leaves Federal Court in New York September 25, 2017 after being sentenced for 21-months for sexting with a 15-year-old girl. Harvey Epstein holds a megaphone during the New York Working Families Party rally.
Life

Anthony Weiner Lost New York City Council Race to a Guy Named Harvey Epstein

Despite his unfortunate name, Epstein won the Democratic primary for the Second District City Council race.

Joe Price386 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 30: Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears for his retrial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2025 in New York City. Harvey Weinstein faces a retrial on rape and sex assault charges for which a previous 2017 conviction was overturned by an appeals court that ruled the way witnesses were handled was unlawful. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Diddy attends "The Love Album" Listening Party on September 07, 2023 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Model Who Accused Diddy of Sexual Asssault Is Sueing Harvey Weinstein for the Same Thing

Model Crystal McKinney alleges that Weinstein raped her and a friend in 2003.

Jaelani Turner-Williams410 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 29: Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears for a pre-trial hearing on January 29, 2025 at New York Supreme Court in New York City. It's expected that Weinstein will learn the date of his retrial after his 2020 rape conviction was overturned.
Pop Culture

Harvey Weinstein Pleads for Pushed Trial Date, Wants Out of 'Hellhole' Jail

Harvey Weinstein told a judge he "can't hold on much longer" if he remains in Rikers.

Jaelani Turner-Williams533 days ago
Katt Williams in cowboy hat, Harvey Weinstein in court
Pop Culture

Katt Williams on Harvey Weinstein: 'He Offered Me Two Actresses Like They Was Playing Cards'

Katt Williams tells Theo Von he was "shocked" by "how powerful" Weinstein was at one time.

Trace William Cowen534 days ago
Split image. Left: Marlon Wayans. Right: Harvey Weinstein.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Said Weinstein Bros. Demise Was ‘God’s Revenge’ for Stealing ‘Scary Movie’: ‘Vengeance Is Mine’

The multi-hyphenate likened Weinstein's prison sentences for sexual assault as retribution for lowball offers and stolen film ideas.

Alex Ocho680 days ago
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Split image: left shows Mariska Hargitay seated in discussion; right shows Harvey Weinstein in a suit, using a walker
Pop Culture

'Law & Order: SVU' Star Mariska Hargitay Slams Overturning of Harvey Weinstein's Rape Conviction: 'Incorrigible'

Weinstein will not released from prison because of his conviction in California, which remains unaffected by the decision in New York.

Joe Price812 days ago
Sports

Lawsuit Accuses James Dolan of Sexual Coercion and Trafficking Masseuse to Harvey Weinstein

"James Dolan manipulated me, brought me to California to abuse me, and then set me up for a vicious attack by Weinstein," states Kellye Croft.

Mark Elibert912 days ago
Pop Culture

Katt Williams Says Harvey Weinstein ‘Offered to Suck My Penis in Front of All My People at My Agency’

"They pay you to not talk about things they don't want you to talk about," Williams told Shannon Sharpe in a wide-ranging interview.

Mark Elibert925 days ago
harvey weinstein sentenced prison
Life

Harvey Weinstein Gets 16-Year Prison Sentence in Rape Trial

The sentencing came as Weinstein serves a 23-year prison sentence for similar sex crimes in New York. The disgraced movie mogul has maintained his innocence.

Joshua Espinoza1239 days ago
Pamela Anderson MeToo Comments
Pop Culture

Pamela Anderson Says She Regrets Her #MeToo Comments

Pamela Anderson has expressed regret over comments she made about the #MeToo movement in 2017, and noted that her own personal issues got in the way.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1261 days ago
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This is a photo of Harvey Weinstein.
Life

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on 3 Out of 7 Sexual Assault and Rape Charges

A Los Angeles jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty on three of seven charges, including rape, in his sexual assault trial following ten days of deliberation.

Jose Martinez1305 days ago
Producer Harvey Weinstein (L) and Writer, Producer, Director Quentin Tarantino
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino Explains Why He Never Confronted Harvey Weinstein Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The Academy Award-winning director said he heard stories about Weinstein's misconduct, but had no idea that the disgraced producer was accused of rape.

Joshua Espinoza1336 days ago

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