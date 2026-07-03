Featured
The Academy has seen varying responses to it’s 10-year ban of Will Smith, which came after the Oscar winner slapped Chris Rock during the award show.Brenton Blanchet
Pop Culture
Elijah Wood Says 'Lord of the Rings' Orc Was Intentionally Made to Look Like Harvey Weinstein
Elijah Wood opened up about how one of the orc masks was designed to look like disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast.Jose Martinez
Music
Eminem's New 'Music to Be Murdered By: Side B' Album: Noteworthy Disses, References, and Tributes
Eminem manages to work in a number of disses, of course, but also gets introspective with tribute messages to King Von and victims of police brutality.Trace William Cowen
Asia Argento and Annabella Sciorra are some of the others who shared their thoughts on the news.juliarp