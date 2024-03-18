Safaree Confirms Kanye’s Story About Wanting a Threesome With Amber Rose and Nicki Minaj

During a recent interview with Big Boy, the artist formerly known as Kanye West shared that he pulled Safaree aside during a studio session to ask him if Nicki Minaj might be interested in a threesome with him and Amber Rose. Now, Safaree has confirmed that it went down just like Ye said.

Around the 1:15:30 mark of the interview above, Ye spoke about what he thought were some less-than-stellar bars from Swizz Beatz during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, which led to Big Boy highlighting the instance when Safaree rapped for Charlamagne to a tepid response. Ye then said that Nicki Minaj's breakthrough verse on My Dark Twisted Fantasy highlight "Monster" gave him the confidence to ask Safaree if he thought she would be down for a threesome with him and Amber Rose, Ye's girlfriend at the time.

"You know what's so messed up, it's like, he didn't really know they was together so he's down doing Dark Fantasy and he in the studio," Ye said. "I'm just thinking, she was a bad bitch. I'm like, 'Yo, Safaree, you think Nicki'll let me and Amber hit, like what she said.' This her man! Like, you gotta make these raps true. 'I think me, you, and Am' should ménage Friday.' I'm like... 'Ask your girl, can I get her number?'"

Of course, the lyric from "Monster" that Kanye was referring to goes as follows: "Besides, Ye, they can't stand besides me/I think me, you and Amb' should ménage Friday."

In a comment on DJ Akademiks' Instagram post highlighting the moment, Safaree confirmed that Ye was telling the truth. "😂😂😂😂😂😂 yea that happened," Safaree wrote. The 42-year-old dated Minaj for over a decade before they split in 2014.