Amber Rose Says Ye Should Compensate Her for Helping With ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’

Amber Rose thinks Kanye West should give her $20 million for how much she helped him with his fifth studio album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

During her conversation on The Jason Lee! Show which was aired last week, Rose reflected on the lack of credit she’s gotten from Ye regarding the album. According to Rose, one of her biggest contributions was securing Nicki Minaj ’s standout feature on “Monster.”

“I don’t think I got credit for that,” Rose told Lee at the 38:05 mark. “I mean, I didn’t do it for credit. And that’s not to take — Nicki, she’s amazing, when it comes to writing raps. Like, I’ve seen it in person. It’s a sight to see.”

Lee had reiterated that Rose didn’t get any type of compensation for “Monster” which led to her saying Ye owes her at least $20 million for her work. She also brought up how no one asked for her consent when Ye used her likeness for a wax figure in the video for "Famous" off his album The Life of Pablo.

“I should’ve got $20 million for My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. But I got nothing,” she said. “I should’ve gotten money for the wax figure that he used without my consent. Butt naked! But I didn’t get nothing. I didn’t get any money from anything. I should have been compensated in some way for using my likeness, and so many songs, and the wax figure.”