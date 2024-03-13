Amber Rose Is ‘Very Happy’ Her Ex Is Dating Cher: ‘Somebody Gotta Tolerate Him'

Amber Rose says she’s very happy for her ex-boyfriend Alexander “A.E.” Edwards.

In an upcoming episode of the Jason Lee Show podcast, the model and personality opened up about Edwards' relationship with pop icon Cher.

“I’m very happy that he’s with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there. That it’s not all mayhem and stuff,” Rose told Jason Lee, per Page Six.

Rose, 40, and Edwards, 37, became romantically linked in 2018 before welcoming son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards the following year. The couple called it quits in 2021 after the music producer admitted to cheating on her.

“Slash is going to Cher’s house?” asked Lee. “So you’re definitely not the mom that’s like ‘You’re not going over there.'”

“Absolutely not, why would I do that?” Rose replied. “Let’s be very clear — why would I ever be mad at her? I don’t want him. Somebody gotta tolerate him and it ain’t gonna be me, right? So I’m very happy that he’s over there with her because it’s stability for my son.”

Rose added, “The only thing that I ask is that you’re a present father. You help me get him through private school.”

Cher and Edwards first met after a brief encounter at Paris Fashion Week in 2022. However, the 77-year-old singer told People that a mutual friend of theirs gave him her phone number, which got the ball rolling.

Last January, rumors emerged that the couple became engaged. Later it was reported that the two had briefly split in May. They appeared to have rekindled their romance in September when they were photographed leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant accompanied by J Balvin and his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer, as well as Tyga.