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Deion Sanders Tells Chrisean Rock ‘You Are the Prize’ During Tearful Phone Call
The Colorado coach reached out through a mutual contact to deliver personal words of encouragement to Chrisean.
DJ Quik Says His Incarcerated Son 'Made a Mistake' in 2022 Shooting
The West Coast rapper-producer said his incarcerated son, David Marvin Blake Jr., is "holding his head up" after being convicted of murder.
Yung Miami Responds to Clip Showing Her Calling DJ 'F*cking Trash,' Says She Meant 'No Harm'
In a comment shared on Instagram, Yung Miami insisted that she didn't mean anything by the moment, and she was just trying to have fun.
Why Angelica Nwandu Turned Down $100M for The Shade Room
Inside the election-season bidding war for The Shade Room—and why its founder chose community and control over a nine-figure payout.
Bow Wow Denies Rumors of Previously Dating Hilary Duff and Teairra Mari, Reaffirms Love of Singledom
Bow Wow isn't interested in settling down.
Ray J Responds to Stephen A. Smith's Comments on Beyoncé and Jay-Z Not Taking Pictures With Brandy
Ray J recently called out Bey and Hov for not taking pictures with Brandy during The Boy Is Mine Tour.
Drake Responds to Woman Claiming He Tried to Take Back Car He Gifted Her: ‘Never Met This Girl’
Stylist Asiah Knowles claimed that Drake "threatened" to take her vehicle back following her birthday.
Chance the Rapper Still 'Respects' Marraige But Says He's 'Chilling' Right Now
It comes after the Chicago rapper finalized his divorce from Kirsten Corley earlier this year.
Evelyn Lozada Addresses Rumor That The Game Knew Her Daughter When She Was a Child
The 'Basketball Wives' cast member also revealed she has not spoken to The Game's ex-fiancée, Tiffney Cambridge.
Yung Miami Insists She Doesn’t Actually Like Golden Showers: ‘No Man Has Ever Peed on Me’
In a 2023 episode of her 'Caresha Please' podcast, the City Girls rapper said golden showers 'just do something to me' while promoting her card game.
Woah Vicky Says She's Looking For 'Successful Black Athlete' to Marry and Have Kids With
The post comes just weeks after she was rumored to be dating Antonio Brown.
50 Cent Reaches Settlement With the Shade Room in Case Over Allegedly False Penis Enhancement Claims
50 Cent has argued that this is all a matter of right of publicity, stating that a plastic surgeon falsely insinuated he had undergone a procedure.
Ray J to Kris Jenner After Ye’s Criticism: ‘You Masterminded Everything 4 Your Family and Tried to Ruin Mine’
Ray J made his way into the comments to let loose a few lines of criticism against Kris Jenner, who was named amid a series of Ye IG updates.
Cardi B Accuses the Shade Room of Trying to ‘Gaslight’ Her, Outlet Responds
The extensive back-and-forth began with the sharing of a clip of her and Offset's daughter Kulture, ultimately spurring accusations of gaslighting.
Amber Rose Claps Back at Commenter Saying She’s Been Cheated on Due to ‘Karma From How She Did' 21 Savage
Rose, whose breakup with the Atlanta MC was made official in March 2018, has previously been accused of cheating on 21, who called “cap” on those rumors.
Jack Harlow on Saweetie Interaction at 2021 BET Awards: 'It's a Friend Vibe'
TSR shared a later chat with Jack that took place right after the interaction Sunday night, where he explained that he was "just saying hello" to Saweetie.
Pretty Ricky Rapper Baby Blue Gives Update on His Condition After Being Shot (UPDATE)
Sources connected with the rapper, born Diamond Blue Smith, said he was injured in a shooting at SpareZ Bowling Alley in Davie, Florida on Monday.
Cam’ron Attacks YouTube Personality Derrick Jaxsn for DMX Post: ‘He Don’t F*ck Wit Ya Kind Homie’
Following Jaxsn’s cheating scandal, Cam’ron explained that Jaxsn tried to smear his name following his split from longtime girlfriend Juju Castaneda.