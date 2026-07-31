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Two people are pictured: on the left, Deion Sanders smiling in a dark jacket; on the right, Chrisean Rock in a red dress with long, dark hair.
Pop Culture

Deion Sanders Tells Chrisean Rock ‘You Are the Prize’ During Tearful Phone Call

The Colorado coach reached out through a mutual contact to deliver personal words of encouragement to Chrisean.

Joe Price10 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: DJ Quik performs onstage during BET Experience - The Roots Presents: Class of '95 at Hollywood Bowl on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

DJ Quik Says His Incarcerated Son 'Made a Mistake' in 2022 Shooting

The West Coast rapper-producer said his incarcerated son, David Marvin Blake Jr., is "holding his head up" after being convicted of murder.

Jaelani Turner-Williams25 days ago
Yung Miami in a black dress at the iHeartRadio Podcast Festival, posing in front of event signage with logos.
Music

Yung Miami Responds to Clip Showing Her Calling DJ 'F*cking Trash,' Says She Meant 'No Harm'

In a comment shared on Instagram, Yung Miami insisted that she didn't mean anything by the moment, and she was just trying to have fun.

Joe Price90 days ago
The Shade Room Founder Angelica Nwandu Was Offered $100M to Sell During Election Season
Pop Culture

Why Angelica Nwandu Turned Down $100M for The Shade Room

Inside the election-season bidding war for The Shade Room—and why its founder chose community and control over a nine-figure payout.

Bernadette Giacomazzo118 days ago
Ray J and Stephen A Smith
Sports

Ray J Responds to Stephen A. Smith's Comments on Beyoncé and Jay-Z Not Taking Pictures With Brandy

Ray J recently called out Bey and Hov for not taking pictures with Brandy during The Boy Is Mine Tour.

tara mahadevan236 days ago
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 13: Rapper Drake is seen courtside during first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada.
Music

Drake Responds to Woman Claiming He Tried to Take Back Car He Gifted Her: ‘Never Met This Girl’

Stylist Asiah Knowles claimed that Drake "threatened" to take her vehicle back following her birthday.

Jaelani Turner-Williams335 days ago
(L-R) Kirsten Corley and Chance the Rapper.
Music

Chance the Rapper Still 'Respects' Marraige But Says He's 'Chilling' Right Now

It comes after the Chicago rapper finalized his divorce from Kirsten Corley earlier this year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams337 days ago
Evelyn Lozada, Shaniece Hairston, The Game split image
Music

​​​​​​​Evelyn Lozada Addresses Rumor That The Game Knew Her Daughter When She Was a Child

The 'Basketball Wives' cast member also revealed she has not spoken to The Game's ex-fiancée, Tiffney Cambridge.

Joshua Espinoza346 days ago
A woman with long blonde hair and a black off-shoulder top poses in front of a patterned background.
Music

Yung Miami Insists She Doesn’t Actually Like Golden Showers: ‘No Man Has Ever Peed on Me’

In a 2023 episode of her 'Caresha Please' podcast, the City Girls rapper said golden showers 'just do something to me' while promoting her card game.

Alex Ocho509 days ago
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Social Media Personality Victoria Waldrip attends the closing night of the 2021 Los Angeles Fashion Week on October 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Woah Vicky Says She's Looking For 'Successful Black Athlete' to Marry and Have Kids With

The post comes just weeks after she was rumored to be dating Antonio Brown.

Jaelani Turner-Williams615 days ago
50 Cent pictured at a red carpet event
Music

50 Cent Reaches Settlement With the Shade Room in Case Over Allegedly False Penis Enhancement Claims

50 Cent has argued that this is all a matter of right of publicity, stating that a plastic surgeon falsely insinuated he had undergone a procedure.

Trace William Cowen1258 days ago
Ray J is pictured at a public event
Pop Culture

Ray J to Kris Jenner After Ye’s Criticism: ‘You Masterminded Everything 4 Your Family and Tried to Ruin Mine’

Ray J made his way into the comments to let loose a few lines of criticism against Kris Jenner, who was named amid a series of Ye IG updates.

Trace William Cowen1430 days ago
Cardi B is seen performing for fans at a festival
Music

Cardi B Accuses the Shade Room of Trying to ‘Gaslight’ Her, Outlet Responds

The extensive back-and-forth began with the sharing of a clip of her and Offset's daughter Kulture, ultimately spurring accusations of gaslighting.

Trace William Cowen1483 days ago
21 amber
Pop Culture

Amber Rose Claps Back at Commenter Saying She’s Been Cheated on Due to ‘Karma From How She Did' 21 Savage

Rose, whose breakup with the Atlanta MC was made official in March 2018, has previously been accused of cheating on 21, who called “cap” on those rumors.

Brenton Blanchet1776 days ago
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saweetie jack
Music

Jack Harlow on Saweetie Interaction at 2021 BET Awards: 'It's a Friend Vibe'

TSR shared a later chat with Jack that took place right after the interaction Sunday night, where he explained that he was "just saying hello" to Saweetie.

Brenton Blanchet1860 days ago
Baby Blue
Music

Pretty Ricky Rapper Baby Blue Gives Update on His Condition After Being Shot (UPDATE)

Sources connected with the rapper, born Diamond Blue Smith, said he was injured in a shooting at SpareZ Bowling Alley in Davie, Florida on Monday.

Brenton Blanchet1929 days ago
Cam'ron backstage at D'usse Palooza at Barclays Center
Music

Cam’ron Attacks YouTube Personality Derrick Jaxsn for DMX Post: ‘He Don’t F*ck Wit Ya Kind Homie’

Following Jaxsn’s cheating scandal, Cam’ron explained that Jaxsn tried to smear his name following his split from longtime girlfriend Juju Castaneda.

Xavier Hamilton1938 days ago

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