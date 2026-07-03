Melania Trump

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(L-R) Michelle Obama and Melania Trump.
Pop Culture

Michelle Obama Doc Sees 47 Million Viewership Boost During 'Melania' Opening Weekend

'Melania' saw a $7M domestic debut, making it the biggest opening for a non-fiction film in the last decade.

tara mahadevan162 days ago
(L-R) Donald and Melania Trump.
Life

Donald Trump Mandatory 'Melania' Documentary Comments Deemed Fake News

Even if it sounds like something he might say, the viral screenshot with the alleged post is, in fact, fake.

Joe Price169 days ago
Melania Trump and Hunter Biden split image
Life

Hunter Biden Gives F-Bomb Response to Melania Trump's $1 Billion Lawsuit Threat

The first lady has threatened to sue Biden over comments linking her and Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein.

Joshua Espinoza338 days ago
Former first lady Melania Trump arrives on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Life

Melania Trump Breaks Her Silence on Nude Modeling Photos While Promoting New Memoir

The former first lady appeared in a series of nude photos for a January 2000 issue of British GQ.

Alex Ocho668 days ago
Trump portrait
Life

Trump's Presidential Portrait Still in the Works at Smithsonian

Former President Donald Trump will receive a portrait at the Smithsonian. However, the museum says it still has no further details to share about the painting.

Brad Callas1862 days ago
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jesus
Life

Missouri Pastor on Leave After Misogynistic Sermon Telling Married Women to Lose Weight and Be More Attractive

Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark also referenced Melania Trump as an "epic trophy wife," telling women they could instead be a "participation trophy."

Trace William Cowen1958 days ago
melania twitter
Life

Melania Trump Creates New Office Twitter Account Following Reports of Her Spending All Her Time in Mar-A-Lago Spa

Melania Trump has launched a new Twitter account for her Be Best campaign, which focuses on chidren's health, online bullying, and opioid's impact on kids.

tara mahadevan1982 days ago
Melania Trump listens to the US president deliver remarks.
Life

Melania Trump Calls for 'Peace Over Violence' in Farewell Address

Melania Trump delivers her farewell address, just days before her and Donald Trump are set to depart the White House prior to the arrival of the Bidens.

Jose Martinez2007 days ago
trumps
Life

Melania Trump Criticized for Tone-Deaf Statement About Fatal Capitol Attack

Melania Trump, perhaps most known for marrying a failed steak salesman and tepid reality TV figure, shared a shockingly narcissistic statement on the attack.

Trace William Cowen2014 days ago
trump concede
Life

Trump's Inner Circle Reportedly Telling Him it's Time to Concede

Reports have emerged that most of Trump's senior advisers and his wife have encouraged the sitting president to concede the 2020 election.

tara mahadevan2078 days ago
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Melania Trump
Life

Melania Trump Calls Stormy Daniels 'Porn Hooker' in Newly Released Recordings

Melania Trump called Stormy Daniels a "porn hooker" in newly released recordings from her former adviser Stephanie Wolkoff.

Alex Galbraith2111 days ago
trump covid
Life

Donald and Melania Trump Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (UPDATE)

Trump, who is 74 years old, made the announcement via Twitter early on Friday. The news comes on the heels of White House aide Hope Hicks testing positive.

Abel Shifferaw2115 days ago
Melania Trump
Life

Melania Trump Caught on Tape Ranting Against Critics of Trump's Immigration Policies

Melania Trump's former aide and friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, shared the recording with CNN on Thursday night, in support of her new book 'Melania and Me.'

Joshua Espinoza2115 days ago
Melania Trump statue
Life

Melania Trump Bronze Statue Unveiled in Slovenia and Twitter Has Jokes

The statue, created by American artist Brad Downey, was unveiled earlier this week, months after the original wooden version was destroyed by arsonists.

Joshua Espinoza2128 days ago
Cardi B
Music

Cardi Responds to Republican Saying 'America Needs Far More Women Like Melania Trump and Far Less Like Cardi B'

Never one to back away from controversy, Cardi B has done a lot to clown conservatives on Twitter after they have continued to criticize her for "WAP."

Joe Price2152 days ago
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melania trump hand
Music

Rihanna, 50 Cent, and More React to Melania Trump Refusing to Hold the President's Hand

A recent video of Melania Trump avoiding her husband’s hand as they get off Air Force One provided the perfect fodder for people looking to mock No. 45.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2160 days ago
melania trump
Life

Melania Trump Reportedly Stayed in New York During Trump's White House Move to Renegotiate Prenup

A new book reveals how Melania Trump renegotiated her prenup with Donald Trump following a brutal presidential campaign and his surprise victory.

tara mahadevan2226 days ago
don
Life

Watch Don Lemon Berate Trump for His Continued Obsession With Obama

Gotta keep this on repeat as the official COVID-19 playlist.

Trace William Cowen2266 days ago

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