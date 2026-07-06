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Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj 'So Respected and So Hot' at White House Luncheon Event

The 'Pink Friday 2' rapper was in attendance at the Rose Garden luncheon on Monday when the president made the remarks.

Donald Trump speaking at a podium with flags behind him; Nicki Minaj smiling at a table, wearing a purple outfit with visible tattoo.
Images via Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump had high praise for Nicki Minaj during a White House Rose Garden luncheon, calling the rapper “so hot and so great.”

During his remarks on Monday (July 6), the president singled out the Pink Friday 2 rapper at the event, where Minaj was in attendance. The luncheon followed a ceremony marking the official launch of Trump Accounts, the new stock market investment accounts established for U.S. citizen children. Minaj has been a big supporter of the accounts, having appeared back in January at a promotional event for them.

“We also have a woman that is so respected and so hot and so great, and such a great friend of—I don't say conservative, I say of common sense. She's not conservative or liberal or as they say now ‘progressive,’” Trump said near the 27-minute mark of the video below.

“But she's a fantastic person and she's a woman that's respected by everybody, and she's got real talent. Nicki Minaj. Nicki, stand up, please,” he added.

Minaj shared moments from her White House appearance to her X account, including a photo inside the Oval Office with Trump.

“Whoa!!!! #WhiteHouseBarbie with her favorite President of all time!!! [hands up emoji, American flag emoji, and heart emoji],” Minaj captioned the post.

The appearance continued a public relationship that has grown since Minaj became an outspoken supporter of Trump.

At the Trump Accounts Summit in January, Minaj said, "I am probably the president's No. 1 fan. That's not going to change, and the hate, or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more."

She added, "We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him and, you know, the smear campaigns: It’s not going to work, OK? He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen.”

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