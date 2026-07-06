Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj 'So Respected and So Hot' at White House Luncheon Event

President Donald Trump had high praise for Nicki Minaj during a White House Rose Garden luncheon, calling the rapper “so hot and so great.”

During his remarks on Monday (July 6), the president singled out the Pink Friday 2 rapper at the event, where Minaj was in attendance. The luncheon followed a ceremony marking the official launch of Trump Accounts, the new stock market investment accounts established for U.S. citizen children. Minaj has been a big supporter of the accounts, having appeared back in January at a promotional event for them.

“We also have a woman that is so respected and so hot and so great, and such a great friend of—I don't say conservative, I say of common sense. She's not conservative or liberal or as they say now ‘progressive,’” Trump said near the 27-minute mark of the video below.