Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Luanli Calls Meek Mill 'Ugly'

Nicki Minaj's sister, Ming Luanli, doesn’t have much to say about the rapper's husband, Kenneth Petty, but she has plenty of opinions on Meek Mill.
During a recent appearance on No Jumper, host Adam22 asked Ming about Nicki's personal life, including her relationship with Petty, whom the rapper married in 2019.
Ming largely avoided discussing the marriage, prompting Adam22 to ask about Nicki's former boyfriend, Meek Mill. Her response was immediate and blunt.
"Meek Mill is shitty, too," Ming said. "Meek Mill is ugly as fuck. I think that Meek Mill is ugly."
Adam22 appeared surprised by the comment, but Ming doubled down.
"I think that Meek is an ugly ass motherfucker," she continued. "He's an ugly ass n***a, no cap."
When Adam22 pointed out that Meek is wealthy and successful, Ming said neither his fame nor his bank account would change her opinion.
"So what? … I don't give a fuck how rich or famous you are," she said. "If I have to see that fucking face every day, I'm gonna have to pull the plug or something."
Nicki and Meek Mill dated from 2015 until their breakup in early 2017, becoming one of hip-hop's most high-profile couples during their relationship. Two years later, Nicki married Petty, and the couple welcomed their first child together in 2020.