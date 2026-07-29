Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Luanli Calls Meek Mill 'Ugly'

Nicki Minaj's sister, Ming Luanli, doesn’t have much to say about the rapper's husband, Kenneth Petty, but she has plenty of opinions on Meek Mill.

During a recent appearance on No Jumper, host Adam22 asked Ming about Nicki's personal life, including her relationship with Petty, whom the rapper married in 2019.

Ming largely avoided discussing the marriage, prompting Adam22 to ask about Nicki's former boyfriend, Meek Mill. Her response was immediate and blunt.

"Meek Mill is shitty, too," Ming said. "Meek Mill is ugly as fuck. I think that Meek Mill is ugly."

Adam22 appeared surprised by the comment, but Ming doubled down.