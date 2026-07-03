Deepfakes

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Latest Stories

Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, Michael B Jordan
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Confused Over AI Photo of Her, Denzel Washington, and Michael B. Jordan Flashing Money

The actress had a very simple response to the deepfake.

tara mahadevan100 days ago
Collien Fernandes in a brown leather jacket holding a microphone, speaking on stage with a neutral background.
Life

German Actress Reveals Ex-Husband Harassed Her Online, Posted AI-Generated Nudes

Collien Fernandes has since divorced Christian Ulmen following their separation last year.

Joe Price103 days ago
Wiz Khalifa
Pop Culture

Wiz Khalifa Rips 'Scream 7' Movie for Using AI: 'That Sh*t Was Trash'

'Scream 7' had a massive debut at the box office, reportedly grossing $64.1 million.

tara mahadevan130 days ago
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks in support of the DEFIANCE Act with Paris Hilton standing nearby.
Pop Culture

AOC Praises Paris Hilton for Backing Bill Allowing Sexual Deepfake Victims to Sue

Paris voiced her support for the bipartisan bill, which was unanimously passed in the Senate earlier this month.

Jose Martinez177 days ago
A smartphone displays the xAI and Grok logos while resting on a computer keyboard
Pop Culture

California Sends Elon Musk’s xAI a Cease and Desist to Stop AI Deepfakes

The state says Grok produced potentially illegal sexualized images without consent.

Alex Ocho181 days ago
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Deepfake images featuring Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour simulating the movement of a man. All the images are AI-generated.
Pop Culture

AI-Generated ‘Stranger Things’ Deepfake Videos of the Cast on Zoom Call Look Alarmingly Real

Hyper-realistic videos of the cast mimicking a man's expressions and gestures are circulating on social media.

Alex Ocho184 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion poses in a black dress with an elegant updo at an event.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Manager Says Deepfake Video Gave Rapper Emotional Distress

Travis Farris testified in Megan’s defamation case against blogger Milagro Gramz on Wednesday.

Alex Ocho241 days ago
Spotify logo.
Music

Spotify Increases Efforts to Combat 'Spammy' AI Music and 'Deepfakes'

The streaming platform has claimed to have removed more than 75 million "spammy tracks" over the past year.

Joshua Espinoza296 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion wearing blue halter on red carpet.
Music

Tory Lanez's Lawyers to Represent Blogger Sued by Megan Thee Stallion

Meg accused Milagro Gramz of cyberstalking and cyberbullying.

tara mahadevan625 days ago
Pop Culture

Underage Jenna Ortega Deepfake Ads That Let Users ‘Undress’ Her Ran on Instagram and Facebook

Nefariously edited photos of the 'Wednesday' actress when she was 16 showed up in ads across Meta's social media platforms.

Alex Ocho865 days ago
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Music

An Investigation Into Hologram Drake

Drake started his tour by performing next to a childhood version of himself. But is it a hologram, a lookalike, or a Deepfake? We investigated. Here’s what we found.

Jordan Rose1103 days ago

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