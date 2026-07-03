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Halle Berry Confused Over AI Photo of Her, Denzel Washington, and Michael B. Jordan Flashing Money
The actress had a very simple response to the deepfake.
German Actress Reveals Ex-Husband Harassed Her Online, Posted AI-Generated Nudes
Collien Fernandes has since divorced Christian Ulmen following their separation last year.
Wiz Khalifa Rips 'Scream 7' Movie for Using AI: 'That Sh*t Was Trash'
'Scream 7' had a massive debut at the box office, reportedly grossing $64.1 million.
AOC Praises Paris Hilton for Backing Bill Allowing Sexual Deepfake Victims to Sue
Paris voiced her support for the bipartisan bill, which was unanimously passed in the Senate earlier this month.
California Sends Elon Musk’s xAI a Cease and Desist to Stop AI Deepfakes
The state says Grok produced potentially illegal sexualized images without consent.
AI-Generated ‘Stranger Things’ Deepfake Videos of the Cast on Zoom Call Look Alarmingly Real
Hyper-realistic videos of the cast mimicking a man's expressions and gestures are circulating on social media.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Manager Says Deepfake Video Gave Rapper Emotional Distress
Travis Farris testified in Megan’s defamation case against blogger Milagro Gramz on Wednesday.
Spotify Increases Efforts to Combat 'Spammy' AI Music and 'Deepfakes'
The streaming platform has claimed to have removed more than 75 million "spammy tracks" over the past year.
Tory Lanez's Lawyers to Represent Blogger Sued by Megan Thee Stallion
Meg accused Milagro Gramz of cyberstalking and cyberbullying.
Underage Jenna Ortega Deepfake Ads That Let Users ‘Undress’ Her Ran on Instagram and Facebook
Nefariously edited photos of the 'Wednesday' actress when she was 16 showed up in ads across Meta's social media platforms.
An Investigation Into Hologram Drake
Drake started his tour by performing next to a childhood version of himself. But is it a hologram, a lookalike, or a Deepfake? We investigated. Here’s what we found.